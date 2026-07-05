Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (54-32) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-44)

Date: Sunday, July 5, 2026

Sunday, July 5, 2026 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Peacock

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-162) | ARI: (+136)

MIL: (-162) | ARI: (+136) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (-102) | ARI: +1.5 (-118)

MIL: -1.5 (-102) | ARI: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat (Brewers) - 3-4, 5.28 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 7-2, 2.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Brandon Sproat (3-4) to the mound, while Eduardo Rodriguez (7-2) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Sproat and his team are 10-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sproat's team has a record of 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks have an 11-6-0 record against the spread in Rodríguez's starts. The Diamondbacks have a 7-2 record in Rodríguez's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (51.2%)

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Brewers, Arizona is the underdog at +136, and Milwaukee is -162 playing on the road.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Brewers are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (-102 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -118 to cover.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Brewers-Diamondbacks on July 5, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 39 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 14-8 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 38 of their 86 opportunities.

The Brewers are 49-37-0 against the spread in their 86 games that had a posted line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 16 of the 45 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (35.6%).

Arizona has a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 86 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-46-3).

The Diamondbacks have covered 52.3% of their games this season, going 45-41-0 ATS.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is batting .263 with 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .451.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Turang will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .267 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

William Contreras has hit nine homers this season while driving in 51 runs. He's batting .293 this season and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 13th, his on-base percentage 38th, and his slugging percentage 85th.

Jake Bauers has 71 hits and an OBP of .368, both of which lead the Brewers this season.

Jackson Chourio has 12 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .291 this season.

Chourio enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has a .488 slugging percentage, which paces the Diamondbacks. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 48th, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Marte brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .341 with two doubles, five home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Corbin Carroll leads his team with 84 hits and a .357 OBP. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .511.

His batting average ranks 54th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .240 with 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 52 walks.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .263 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Brewers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/3/2026: 7-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/30/2026: 13-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/29/2026: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/28/2026: 13-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/28/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2025: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/26/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/25/2025: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2025: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/12/2025: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!