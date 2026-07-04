Canada vs Morocco Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup Round of 16

⚡ KEY LINES: MAR -115 ML (90 MIN) · -260 TO ADVANCE · BTTS DEAD EVEN AT -112/-112 · UNDER 2.5 -150 · CORRECT SCORE MOROCCO 0-1 +500 MATCHES SQUAWKA'S OWN PREDICTION · SAIBARI ANYTIME +190 · EL KAABI IS THE BOARD FAVORITE AT +180 DESPITE NOT APPEARING IN ANY PREDICTED STARTING XI · CANADA'S ALPHONSO DAVIES EXPECTED TO MAKE HIS FIRST START OF THE TOURNAMENT

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Tomorrow · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston · FOX 🇨🇦 Canada vs 🇲🇦 Morocco First-Ever R16 · First-Ever KO Win 2022 Semifinalists · FIFA #7 FD Moneyline (90 min) MAR -115 CAN +370 · Draw +220 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) MAR -260 · CAN +205 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -112 BTTS No -112 U2.5 -150 O2.5 +122 U1.5 -265

Bracket Path Winner plays the France or Paraguay winner in the Quarterfinal (Boston) → QF if advance

📖 Match Preview

Canada are already writing history regardless of what happens tomorrow. Jesse Marsch's co-hosts had never earned a single World Cup point before this tournament — they now have their first-ever win (6-0 over Qatar, a Jonathan David hat-trick), their first-ever knockout victory (1-0 over South Africa on Stephen Eustáquio's 92nd-minute winner), and their first-ever Round of 16 appearance. The one blemish: Canada have registered more shots on target than any other team at this World Cup, yet scored just two goals across their last two matches — a real finishing problem against a Morocco side that won't offer many chances.

Morocco arrive as by far Canada's toughest test yet — FIFA #7, the 2022 semifinalists, and a side that's now progressed in six of its last eight knockout ties at major tournaments. Their route here was dramatic: a 1-1 draw with Brazil, wins over Scotland and Haiti, then a penalty shootout escape against the Netherlands after Issa Diop's 91st-minute equalizer forced extra time. Ismaël Saibari scored the winning spot-kick and has been the tournament's standout Moroccan attacker with three group-stage goals — form good enough to convince Bayern Munich to sign him.

This is a rematch of the two nations' only previous meeting — Morocco won 2-1 at Qatar 2022, with goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri inside the first 23 minutes. Fun historical footnote: Morocco's goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, was actually born in Montreal before moving to Morocco as a child. Jesse Marsch himself has called this fixture close to a "free hit," acknowledging the gap in quality — but this Canada team has made a habit of frustrating better opposition all tournament.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇨🇦 Canada ❌ Ismaël Koné — broken leg, out for the tournament ✅ Alphonso Davies — expected to make his first start ✅ Moïse Bombito — likely starts again after first start vs South Africa ✅ Jonathan David — top scorer, hat-trick vs Qatar ✅ Otherwise full squad available 🇲🇦 Morocco ⚠️ Chadi Riad — questionable after a knock vs Netherlands ✅ Ismael Saibari — 3 group goals, scored shootout winner ✅ Achraf Hakimi — driving forward from right-back all tournament ✅ Yassine Bounou — saved a penalty in the shootout win ✅ No other injuries reported

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇦 Canada · 4-4-2 GK Maxime Crépeau DEF Alistair Johnston · Moïse Bombito · Derek Cornelius · Richie Laryea MID Tajon Buchanan · Nathan Saliba · Stephen Eustáquio · Alphonso Davies ⭐ ATT Jonathan David ⭐ · Cyle Larin Notable subs: Tani Oluwaseyi · Liam Millar · Ali Ahmed 🇲🇦 Morocco · 4-3-3 GK Yassine Bounou DEF Achraf Hakimi · Issa Diop · Chadi Riad ⚠️ · Noussair Mazraoui MID Ayyoub Bouaddi · Azzedine Ounahi · Neil El Aynaoui ATT Brahim Díaz · Ismael Saibari ⭐ · Bilal El Khannouss Notable subs: Ayoub El Kaabi ⚠️ (see note below)

⚠️ A Data Discrepancy Worth Knowing Every predicted Moroccan lineup we found has Díaz, Saibari and El Khannouss as a front three with no traditional striker. Yet Ayoub El Kaabi — a well-known target man — is priced as the board's outright shortest goalscorer at +180, ahead of Saibari himself. That gap suggests either a lineup change we haven't seen confirmed yet, or simply that the market rates his impact-substitute upside very highly. Worth checking FanDuel's live board and the confirmed XI before betting anything Morocco-attack-specific.

🎯 Tactical Preview Canada's plan, per Marsch, is to absorb Morocco's expected possession dominance with a compact defense and hit on the transition — exactly what worked in stretches against South Africa. Davies starting in a more advanced role (rather than his usual left-back spot) is designed to sharpen that counter-attacking edge, with Laryea staying back defensively. Morocco's game is built around Hakimi's overlapping runs and the interchange between Díaz, Saibari and El Khannouss — Ayyoub Bouaddi has been specifically praised as the midfield "brain" that dictates tempo and could be the key figure in breaking Canada's low block.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Form Only previous meeting (2022 group stage) Morocco won 2-1 Canada's WC history before this tournament 0 points in 6 games, ever Canada shots on target, this tournament Most of any team, entering R16 Canada goals, last 2 matches 2 Morocco's last 8 major-tournament knockouts 6 progressed FIFA ranking gap Morocco #7 · Canada 24 spots lower

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Morocco To Advance A clear class gap against Canada's toughest test yet · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties — relevant given Morocco already won a shootout this tournament -260 $26→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Board's Score Prediction Correct Score — Morocco 0-1 Matches multiple experts' explicit "tight, 1-0 Morocco" read exactly — the shape most previews expect this to take +500 $10→$60 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Goalscorer Favorite Ismael Saibari — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed starter, three group-stage goals, and the man who scored the winning penalty in the shootout — the tournament's standout Moroccan attacker +190 $10→$29 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Backed By Two Cagey Sides Under 2.5 Total Goals Canada's defensive discipline meeting Morocco's own cagey, patient approach against a low block points toward a tense, low-scoring knockout affair -150 $15→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Canada's Only Real Threat Jonathan David — Anytime Goalscorer Canada's clear talisman and top scorer, coming off a hat-trick vs Qatar — if Canada score, he's the most likely author of it +320 $10→$42

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Morocco to advance + Under 2.5 total goals + Ismael Saibari anytime goal Builds on Morocco's favorite status, the widely-expected tight and low-scoring nature of this knockout tie, and Saibari's role as the tournament's standout Moroccan attacker. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Canada vs Morocco · World Cup R16 · Tomorrow Morocco 1–0 Canada Saibari or Díaz breaks down a resilient Canadian defense, and Morocco's class ultimately tells in a tense, low-scoring knockout. Canada's historic run ends with real credit, regardless. Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH Morocco's individual quality gives them the edge, but Canada's home-crowd energy and defensive discipline (more shots on target allowed against than conceded all tournament) mean this genuinely could go the distance, exactly as Morocco's last knockout tie did. The correct score board's own shortest exact scoreline (0-1 Morocco) and Under 2.5 at -150 both back up a tight, low-event affair as the most likely outcome.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Canada vs Morocco · Tomorrow · 1PM ET · FOX Bet Canada vs Morocco on FanDuel Saibari anytime +190 · Correct score 0-1 +500 · Morocco to advance -260

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Canada +370 / Draw +220 / Morocco -115 · 2 Up Early Payout: Canada +350 / Draw +220 / Morocco -120 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Canada +205 / Morocco -260 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): El Kaabi +180, Saibari +190, Diaz +250, David +320, Larin +360, Talbi +370, Ounahi +370, Oluwaseyi +390, El Khannouss +440 · To Score or Assist: Saibari +120, El Kaabi +120, Diaz +140, El Khannouss +175, Ounahi +175, Talbi +190 · Player 1+ SOT: Saibari -250, El Kaabi -220, Diaz -185, David -140, El Khannouss -125, Talbi -115 · First Goalscorer: El Kaabi +500, Saibari +500, Diaz +650, No Goalscorer +850, David +900 · Correct Score: Canada 1-0 +1100, 0-0 +850, 0-1 +500, 2-0 +2700, 1-1 +500, 0-2 +800, 2-1 +1400, 2-2 +1500, 1-2 +700, 3-0 +8000, 3-3 +7500, 0-3 +1700, 3-1 +5000, 1-3 +1600, 3-2 +5000, 2-3 +2700 · BTTS Yes -112 / No -112 · O/U 1.5: -265 / +210 · O/U 2.5: +122 / -150 · Ismael Kone out for the tournament (broken leg) for Canada · Chadi Riad questionable for Morocco · Alphonso Davies expected to make his first start · NRG Stadium, Houston TX · Tomorrow, Saturday July 4, kickoff 1:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Paraguay winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER