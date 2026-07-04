Canada vs Morocco Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup Round of 16
Subscribe to our newsletter
Canada vs Morocco: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 16 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Canada are already writing history regardless of what happens tomorrow. Jesse Marsch's co-hosts had never earned a single World Cup point before this tournament — they now have their first-ever win (6-0 over Qatar, a Jonathan David hat-trick), their first-ever knockout victory (1-0 over South Africa on Stephen Eustáquio's 92nd-minute winner), and their first-ever Round of 16 appearance. The one blemish: Canada have registered more shots on target than any other team at this World Cup, yet scored just two goals across their last two matches — a real finishing problem against a Morocco side that won't offer many chances.
Morocco arrive as by far Canada's toughest test yet — FIFA #7, the 2022 semifinalists, and a side that's now progressed in six of its last eight knockout ties at major tournaments. Their route here was dramatic: a 1-1 draw with Brazil, wins over Scotland and Haiti, then a penalty shootout escape against the Netherlands after Issa Diop's 91st-minute equalizer forced extra time. Ismaël Saibari scored the winning spot-kick and has been the tournament's standout Moroccan attacker with three group-stage goals — form good enough to convince Bayern Munich to sign him.
This is a rematch of the two nations' only previous meeting — Morocco won 2-1 at Qatar 2022, with goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri inside the first 23 minutes. Fun historical footnote: Morocco's goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, was actually born in Montreal before moving to Morocco as a child. Jesse Marsch himself has called this fixture close to a "free hit," acknowledging the gap in quality — but this Canada team has made a habit of frustrating better opposition all tournament.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
Every predicted Moroccan lineup we found has Díaz, Saibari and El Khannouss as a front three with no traditional striker. Yet Ayoub El Kaabi — a well-known target man — is priced as the board's outright shortest goalscorer at +180, ahead of Saibari himself. That gap suggests either a lineup change we haven't seen confirmed yet, or simply that the market rates his impact-substitute upside very highly. Worth checking FanDuel's live board and the confirmed XI before betting anything Morocco-attack-specific.
Canada's plan, per Marsch, is to absorb Morocco's expected possession dominance with a compact defense and hit on the transition — exactly what worked in stretches against South Africa. Davies starting in a more advanced role (rather than his usual left-back spot) is designed to sharpen that counter-attacking edge, with Laryea staying back defensively.
Morocco's game is built around Hakimi's overlapping runs and the interchange between Díaz, Saibari and El Khannouss — Ayyoub Bouaddi has been specifically praised as the midfield "brain" that dictates tempo and could be the key figure in breaking Canada's low block.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Canada +370 / Draw +220 / Morocco -115 · 2 Up Early Payout: Canada +350 / Draw +220 / Morocco -120 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Canada +205 / Morocco -260 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): El Kaabi +180, Saibari +190, Diaz +250, David +320, Larin +360, Talbi +370, Ounahi +370, Oluwaseyi +390, El Khannouss +440 · To Score or Assist: Saibari +120, El Kaabi +120, Diaz +140, El Khannouss +175, Ounahi +175, Talbi +190 · Player 1+ SOT: Saibari -250, El Kaabi -220, Diaz -185, David -140, El Khannouss -125, Talbi -115 · First Goalscorer: El Kaabi +500, Saibari +500, Diaz +650, No Goalscorer +850, David +900 · Correct Score: Canada 1-0 +1100, 0-0 +850, 0-1 +500, 2-0 +2700, 1-1 +500, 0-2 +800, 2-1 +1400, 2-2 +1500, 1-2 +700, 3-0 +8000, 3-3 +7500, 0-3 +1700, 3-1 +5000, 1-3 +1600, 3-2 +5000, 2-3 +2700 · BTTS Yes -112 / No -112 · O/U 1.5: -265 / +210 · O/U 2.5: +122 / -150 · Ismael Kone out for the tournament (broken leg) for Canada · Chadi Riad questionable for Morocco · Alphonso Davies expected to make his first start · NRG Stadium, Houston TX · Tomorrow, Saturday July 4, kickoff 1:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Paraguay winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Canada vs Morocco kicks off the round of 16 in their World Cup match. Predictions, best bets and more! Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.