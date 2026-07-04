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Canada vs Morocco Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup Round of 16

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Canada vs Morocco Prediction, Picks, Lineups, Preview & Best Bets World Cup Round of 16
Canada vs Morocco: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
🍁
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tomorrow, Saturday July 4 · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium · Houston, TX · FOX

Canada vs Morocco: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Round of 16 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds

MAR -115 ML · -260 To Advance · CAN +370 · Draw +220 · Canada's First-Ever R16 Appearance
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES: MAR -115 ML (90 MIN) · -260 TO ADVANCE · BTTS DEAD EVEN AT -112/-112 · UNDER 2.5 -150 · CORRECT SCORE MOROCCO 0-1 +500 MATCHES SQUAWKA'S OWN PREDICTION · SAIBARI ANYTIME +190 · EL KAABI IS THE BOARD FAVORITE AT +180 DESPITE NOT APPEARING IN ANY PREDICTED STARTING XI · CANADA'S ALPHONSO DAVIES EXPECTED TO MAKE HIS FIRST START OF THE TOURNAMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Tomorrow · 1:00 PM ET · NRG Stadium Houston · FOX
🇨🇦 Canada
vs 🇲🇦 Morocco
First-Ever R16 · First-Ever KO Win 2022 Semifinalists · FIFA #7
FD Moneyline (90 min)
MAR -115
CAN +370 · Draw +220
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
MAR -260 · CAN +205
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -112
BTTS No -112
U2.5 -150
O2.5 +122
U1.5 -265
Bracket Path
Winner plays the France or Paraguay winner in the Quarterfinal (Boston)
→ QF if advance

📖 Match Preview

Canada are already writing history regardless of what happens tomorrow. Jesse Marsch's co-hosts had never earned a single World Cup point before this tournament — they now have their first-ever win (6-0 over Qatar, a Jonathan David hat-trick), their first-ever knockout victory (1-0 over South Africa on Stephen Eustáquio's 92nd-minute winner), and their first-ever Round of 16 appearance. The one blemish: Canada have registered more shots on target than any other team at this World Cup, yet scored just two goals across their last two matches — a real finishing problem against a Morocco side that won't offer many chances.

Morocco arrive as by far Canada's toughest test yet — FIFA #7, the 2022 semifinalists, and a side that's now progressed in six of its last eight knockout ties at major tournaments. Their route here was dramatic: a 1-1 draw with Brazil, wins over Scotland and Haiti, then a penalty shootout escape against the Netherlands after Issa Diop's 91st-minute equalizer forced extra time. Ismaël Saibari scored the winning spot-kick and has been the tournament's standout Moroccan attacker with three group-stage goals — form good enough to convince Bayern Munich to sign him.

This is a rematch of the two nations' only previous meeting — Morocco won 2-1 at Qatar 2022, with goals from Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri inside the first 23 minutes. Fun historical footnote: Morocco's goalkeeper, Yassine Bounou, was actually born in Montreal before moving to Morocco as a child. Jesse Marsch himself has called this fixture close to a "free hit," acknowledging the gap in quality — but this Canada team has made a habit of frustrating better opposition all tournament.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇨🇦 Canada
Ismaël Koné — broken leg, out for the tournament
Alphonso Davies — expected to make his first start
Moïse Bombito — likely starts again after first start vs South Africa
Jonathan David — top scorer, hat-trick vs Qatar
✅ Otherwise full squad available
🇲🇦 Morocco
⚠️ Chadi Riad — questionable after a knock vs Netherlands
Ismael Saibari — 3 group goals, scored shootout winner
Achraf Hakimi — driving forward from right-back all tournament
Yassine Bounou — saved a penalty in the shootout win
✅ No other injuries reported

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇦 Canada · 4-4-2
GK
Maxime Crépeau
DEF
Alistair Johnston · Moïse Bombito · Derek Cornelius · Richie Laryea
MID
Tajon Buchanan · Nathan Saliba · Stephen Eustáquio · Alphonso Davies ⭐
ATT
Jonathan David ⭐ · Cyle Larin
Notable subs: Tani Oluwaseyi · Liam Millar · Ali Ahmed
🇲🇦 Morocco · 4-3-3
GK
Yassine Bounou
DEF
Achraf Hakimi · Issa Diop · Chadi Riad ⚠️ · Noussair Mazraoui
MID
Ayyoub Bouaddi · Azzedine Ounahi · Neil El Aynaoui
ATT
Brahim Díaz · Ismael Saibari ⭐ · Bilal El Khannouss
Notable subs: Ayoub El Kaabi ⚠️ (see note below)
⚠️ A Data Discrepancy Worth Knowing

Every predicted Moroccan lineup we found has Díaz, Saibari and El Khannouss as a front three with no traditional striker. Yet Ayoub El Kaabi — a well-known target man — is priced as the board's outright shortest goalscorer at +180, ahead of Saibari himself. That gap suggests either a lineup change we haven't seen confirmed yet, or simply that the market rates his impact-substitute upside very highly. Worth checking FanDuel's live board and the confirmed XI before betting anything Morocco-attack-specific.

🎯 Tactical Preview

Canada's plan, per Marsch, is to absorb Morocco's expected possession dominance with a compact defense and hit on the transition — exactly what worked in stretches against South Africa. Davies starting in a more advanced role (rather than his usual left-back spot) is designed to sharpen that counter-attacking edge, with Laryea staying back defensively.

Morocco's game is built around Hakimi's overlapping runs and the interchange between Díaz, Saibari and El Khannouss — Ayyoub Bouaddi has been specifically praised as the midfield "brain" that dictates tempo and could be the key figure in breaking Canada's low block.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Form
Only previous meeting (2022 group stage)
Morocco won 2-1
Canada's WC history before this tournament
0 points in 6 games, ever
Canada shots on target, this tournament
Most of any team, entering R16
Canada goals, last 2 matches
2
Morocco's last 8 major-tournament knockouts
6 progressed
FIFA ranking gap
Morocco #7 · Canada 24 spots lower

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Morocco To Advance
A clear class gap against Canada's toughest test yet · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties — relevant given Morocco already won a shootout this tournament
-260
$26→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Board's Score Prediction
Correct Score — Morocco 0-1
Matches multiple experts' explicit "tight, 1-0 Morocco" read exactly — the shape most previews expect this to take
+500
$10→$60
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Goalscorer Favorite
Ismael Saibari — Anytime Goalscorer
Confirmed starter, three group-stage goals, and the man who scored the winning penalty in the shootout — the tournament's standout Moroccan attacker
+190
$10→$29
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Backed By Two Cagey Sides
Under 2.5 Total Goals
Canada's defensive discipline meeting Morocco's own cagey, patient approach against a low block points toward a tense, low-scoring knockout affair
-150
$15→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Canada's Only Real Threat
Jonathan David — Anytime Goalscorer
Canada's clear talisman and top scorer, coming off a hat-trick vs Qatar — if Canada score, he's the most likely author of it
+320
$10→$42
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Morocco to advance + Under 2.5 total goals + Ismael Saibari anytime goal
Builds on Morocco's favorite status, the widely-expected tight and low-scoring nature of this knockout tie, and Saibari's role as the tournament's standout Moroccan attacker. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Canada vs Morocco · World Cup R16 · Tomorrow
Morocco 1–0 Canada
Saibari or Díaz breaks down a resilient Canadian defense, and Morocco's class ultimately tells in a tense, low-scoring knockout. Canada's historic run ends with real credit, regardless.
Confidence
MEDIUM-HIGH
Morocco's individual quality gives them the edge, but Canada's home-crowd energy and defensive discipline (more shots on target allowed against than conceded all tournament) mean this genuinely could go the distance, exactly as Morocco's last knockout tie did. The correct score board's own shortest exact scoreline (0-1 Morocco) and Under 2.5 at -150 both back up a tight, low-event affair as the most likely outcome.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Canada vs Morocco · Tomorrow · 1PM ET · FOX
Bet Canada vs Morocco on FanDuel
Saibari anytime +190 · Correct score 0-1 +500 · Morocco to advance -260
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Canada +370 / Draw +220 / Morocco -115 · 2 Up Early Payout: Canada +350 / Draw +220 / Morocco -120 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Canada +205 / Morocco -260 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): El Kaabi +180, Saibari +190, Diaz +250, David +320, Larin +360, Talbi +370, Ounahi +370, Oluwaseyi +390, El Khannouss +440 · To Score or Assist: Saibari +120, El Kaabi +120, Diaz +140, El Khannouss +175, Ounahi +175, Talbi +190 · Player 1+ SOT: Saibari -250, El Kaabi -220, Diaz -185, David -140, El Khannouss -125, Talbi -115 · First Goalscorer: El Kaabi +500, Saibari +500, Diaz +650, No Goalscorer +850, David +900 · Correct Score: Canada 1-0 +1100, 0-0 +850, 0-1 +500, 2-0 +2700, 1-1 +500, 0-2 +800, 2-1 +1400, 2-2 +1500, 1-2 +700, 3-0 +8000, 3-3 +7500, 0-3 +1700, 3-1 +5000, 1-3 +1600, 3-2 +5000, 2-3 +2700 · BTTS Yes -112 / No -112 · O/U 1.5: -265 / +210 · O/U 2.5: +122 / -150 · Ismael Kone out for the tournament (broken leg) for Canada · Chadi Riad questionable for Morocco · Alphonso Davies expected to make his first start · NRG Stadium, Houston TX · Tomorrow, Saturday July 4, kickoff 1:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces France/Paraguay winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Canada vs Morocco kicks off the round of 16 in their World Cup match. Predictions, best bets and more! Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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