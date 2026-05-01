Tigers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, versus the Texas Rangers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Tigers vs Rangers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (16-16) vs. Texas Rangers (15-16)

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday, May 1, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and RSN

Tigers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

DET: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-196) | TEX: -1.5 (+162)

DET: +1.5 (-196) | TEX: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Tigers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 0-2, 5.33 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 2-2, 4.35 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (0-2, 5.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to MacKenzie Gore (2-2, 4.35 ERA). Flaherty's team is 1-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Flaherty's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers are 2-4-0 ATS in Gore's six starts that had a set spread. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Gore's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Tigers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (55.5%)

Tigers vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -116 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Rangers are +162 to cover, while the Tigers are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Rangers on May 1 is 8. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

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Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 11, or 55%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 11-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 32 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 32 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 15-17-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won eight of the 18 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Texas has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games).

The Rangers have played in 31 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-17-2).

The Rangers have covered 58.1% of their games this season, going 18-13-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit in OBP (.426), slugging percentage (.509) and total hits (38) this season. He has a .328 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is sixth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Riley Greene is hitting .283 with eight doubles, four home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .391.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 40th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Gleyber Torres has collected 28 base hits, an OBP of .387 and a slugging percentage of .327 this season.

Dillon Dingler has five home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has put up a team-best OBP (.381), while leading the Rangers in hits (32). He's batting .317 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 19th in slugging.

Jung hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .343 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is slugging .460 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Corey Seager has five doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .207.

Evan Carter has four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .189.

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