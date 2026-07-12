Tigers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Phillies Game Info

Detroit Tigers (44-50) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (52-43)

Date: Sunday, July 12, 2026

Sunday, July 12, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and NBCS-PH

Tigers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-112) | PHI: (-104)

DET: (-112) | PHI: (-104) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-220) | PHI: -1.5 (+180)

DET: +1.5 (-220) | PHI: -1.5 (+180) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Tigers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 5-4, 3.06 ERA vs Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 9-1, 2.28 ERA

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (5-4) for the Tigers and Zack Wheeler (9-1) for the Phillies. Skubal and his team are 5-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Skubal starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-5. The Phillies have gone 8-5-0 against the spread when Wheeler starts. The Phillies have a 2-2 record in Wheeler's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (55.2%)

Tigers vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -112 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Phillies are +180 to cover, while the Tigers are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Phillies Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Tigers-Phillies contest on July 12, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 26, or 55.3%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 26-20 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 40 of 92 chances this season.

The Tigers are 50-42-0 against the spread in their 92 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 8-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 32% of those games).

Philadelphia has gone 6-14 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (30%).

The Phillies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 93 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-49-2).

The Phillies have put together a 34-59-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.6% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .426. He's batting .286 on the season.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 75th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has 84 hits, which leads Detroit batters this season. He's batting .264 with 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 62nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging in MLB.

Riley Greene has hit 13 homers with a team-high .469 SLG this season.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .213 with a .311 OBP and 43 RBI for Detroit this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is batting .258 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 29th and he is 21st in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber paces his team with 86 hits and a .368 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .252 while slugging .566.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has a .498 slugging percentage, which paces the Phillies.

Bryson Stott has 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while hitting .243.

Tigers vs Phillies Head to Head

7/10/2026: 10-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/3/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/2/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/1/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/26/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/25/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/24/2024: 8-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

8-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/8/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/6/2023: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/5/2023: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

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