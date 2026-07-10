Tigers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Phillies Game Info

Detroit Tigers (43-50) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (52-42)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and NBCS-PH

Tigers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-120) | PHI: (+102)

DET: (-120) | PHI: (+102) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-205) | PHI: -1.5 (+168)

DET: +1.5 (-205) | PHI: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Tigers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 2-8, 4.60 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-6, 5.87 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Jack Flaherty (2-8, 4.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola (3-6, 5.87 ERA). Flaherty's team is 5-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Flaherty's team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Phillies have gone 5-13-0 ATS in Nola's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Nola's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (59.1%)

Tigers vs Phillies Moneyline

Detroit is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +102 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Phillies are +168 to cover, while the Tigers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Phillies Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Phillies on July 10, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 25, or 54.3%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Detroit has won 22 of 36 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 91 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 91 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 49-42-0 against the spread.

The Phillies have won eight of the 24 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

Philadelphia has a 4-10 record (winning only 28.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times this season for a 41-49-2 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have covered only 37% of their games this season, going 34-58-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit OPS (.818) this season. He has a .287 batting average, an on-base percentage of .398, and a slugging percentage of .420.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 25th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with four walks and an RBI.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 84 hits. He is batting .264 this season and has 40 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among all qualified, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.464) powered by 32 extra-base hits.

Spencer Torkelson has 15 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .212 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .261. He's slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 67th, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber paces his team with 86 hits and a .369 OBP. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .571.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 79th, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Brandon Marsh has a slugging percentage of .502, a team-best for the Phillies.

Bryson Stott is batting .245 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

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