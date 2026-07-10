Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Cincinnati Reds.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (52-41) vs. Cincinnati Reds (42-50)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-110) | CIN: (-106)

CHC: (-110) | CIN: (-106) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 5-7, 4.28 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 0-1, 21.60 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Shota Imanaga (5-7, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Hunter Greene (0-1, 21.60 ERA). Imanaga's team is 5-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Imanaga's team has won 46.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-8). Greene has started only one game with a set spread, which the Reds failed to cover. The Reds have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Greene starts this season.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (59.2%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -110 favorite on the road.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Cubs are +146 to cover, and the Reds are -176.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Cubs-Reds on July 10, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

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Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (57.6%) in those games.

This season Chicago has been victorious 34 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 49 of their 89 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 39-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 61 total times this season. They've gone 27-34 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 24-34 (41.4%).

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 51 times this season for a 51-38-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have collected a 49-41-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.4% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 103 hits and an OBP of .387 to go with a slugging percentage of .543. All three of those stats rank first among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .296 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 15th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .424 with two doubles, four home runs, 10 walks and seven RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has 23 doubles, four home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .336 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 108th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage.

Dansby Swanson has collected 64 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Swanson heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .263 with an RBI.

Michael Busch has been key for Chicago with 78 hits, an OBP of .367 plus a slugging percentage of .385.

Busch enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .188 with three walks and an RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a .476 slugging percentage, which paces the Reds. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 79th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz has racked up 78 hits with a .345 OBP to lead his team in both. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .481.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 47th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

JJ Bleday is batting .239 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks.

Cubs vs Reds Head to Head

5/7/2026: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/6/2026: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/5/2026: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/20/2025: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/19/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/18/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2025: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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