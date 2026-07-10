Rays vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Seattle Mariners.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Mariners Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (54-37) vs. Seattle Mariners (47-47)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and Mariners.TV

Rays vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-116) | SEA: (-102)

TB: (-116) | SEA: (-102) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-196) | SEA: -1.5 (+162)

TB: +1.5 (-196) | SEA: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rays vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Rays) - 7-2, 2.61 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 3-7, 4.79 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Nick Martinez (7-2, 2.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo (3-7, 4.79 ERA). Martinez and his team are 13-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Martinez's team has won 71.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-2). The Mariners have a 4-10-0 ATS record in Castillo's 14 starts with a set spread. The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Castillo's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Rays vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55.3%)

Rays vs Mariners Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Mariners reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-116) and Seattle as the underdog (-102) on the road.

Rays vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Mariners are +162 to cover, while the Rays are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Mariners Over/Under

The Rays-Mariners contest on July 10 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 37, or 63.8%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 36-16 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 42 of their 90 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 54-36-0 against the spread in their 90 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 2-8 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

Seattle has played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer without claiming a victory.

The Mariners have played in 93 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-46-3).

The Mariners have gone 34-59-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 96 hits, which leads Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .277 with 39 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .367 and a slugging percentage of .546.

Among qualifying batters, he is 37th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .904. He has a slash line of .326/.405/.498 this season.

He ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging in the majors.

Diaz brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 94 base hits, an OBP of .387 and a slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Aranda enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Chandler Simpson is batting .277 with a .314 OBP and 16 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Simpson brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two triples.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 90 hits with a .380 on-base percentage and a .455 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Mariners. He's batting .287.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 25th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is hitting .251 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 86th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Cole Young has 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .252.

Dominic Canzone is batting .269 with 13 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!