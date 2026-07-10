Marlins vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Miami Marlins take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marlins vs Guardians Game Info

Miami Marlins (52-42) vs. Cleveland Guardians (48-46)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Marlins vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-118) | CLE: (+100)

MIA: (-118) | CLE: (+100) Spread: MIA: +1.5 (-210) | CLE: -1.5 (+172)

MIA: +1.5 (-210) | CLE: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Marlins vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 10-4, 4.00 ERA vs Parker Messick (Guardians) - 7-5, 2.80 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (10-4) to the mound, while Parker Messick (7-5) will get the nod for the Guardians. Alcantara's team is 12-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Alcantara's team has a record of 7-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians are 9-9-0 ATS in Messick's 18 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians won each of Messick's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Marlins vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (59.9%)

Marlins vs Guardians Moneyline

Miami is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +100 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Marlins. The Guardians are +172 to cover, while the Marlins are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Marlins vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Marlins-Guardians on July 10, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Marlins have won in 29, or 70.7%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Miami has won 23 of 32 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Marlins and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 93 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Marlins are 51-42-0 against the spread in their 93 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 20-20 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Cleveland is 18-18 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 43 times this season for a 43-46-0 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have a 44-45-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez leads Miami in slugging percentage (.522) and total hits (127) this season. He's batting .345 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Lopez hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .409 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

Xavier Edwards leads Miami with an OBP of .386 this season while batting .302 with 50 walks and 50 runs scored. He's slugging .428.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 10th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Edwards brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a triple, five walks and two RBIs.

Liam Hicks has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .358 and a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Jakob Marsee is batting .199 with a .320 OBP and 25 RBI for Miami this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has a .400 slugging percentage, which leads the Guardians. He's batting .272 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Chase DeLauter's 80 hits and .345 on-base percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .436.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 35th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan is batting .220 with nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 46 walks.

Travis Bazzana is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 31 walks.

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