Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Baltimore Orioles are playing the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Orioles vs Royals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (43-51) vs. Kansas City Royals (38-56)

Date: Friday, July 10, 2026

Friday, July 10, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Royals.TV

Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-152) | KC: (+128)

BAL: (-152) | KC: (+128) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162)

BAL: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young (Orioles) - 7-2, 3.38 ERA vs Luinder Avila (Royals) - 4-3, 5.05 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Brandon Young (7-2, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Luinder Avila (4-3, 5.05 ERA). Young's team is 11-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Young's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have a 6-2-0 ATS record in Avila's eight starts that had a set spread. The Royals have a 6-2 record in Avila's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (55.4%)

Orioles vs Royals Moneyline

The Orioles vs Royals moneyline has Baltimore as a -152 favorite, while Kansas City is a +128 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Royals Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Royals. The Orioles are +134 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -162.

Orioles vs Royals Over/Under

Orioles versus Royals on July 10 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 5-3 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 93 opportunities.

The Orioles have posted a record of 45-48-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 22 of the 59 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.3%).

Kansas City is 4-7 (winning only 36.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Royals have played in 90 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-44-1).

The Royals are 40-50-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 87 hits, which ranks first among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .249 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .345 and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 88th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .219 and slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .291.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 137th, his on-base percentage 139th, and his slugging percentage 101st.

Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with an OPS of .735. He has a slash line of .255/.383/.352 this season.

Ward takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Adley Rutschman has been key for Baltimore with 60 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .444.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 100 hits with a .359 on-base percentage and a .464 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .288.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 47th in slugging.

Witt takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Carter Jensen is hitting .246 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .438 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying players, he is 96th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Jac Caglianone has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .257.

Michael Massey is hitting .263 with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Orioles vs Royals Head to Head

4/22/2026: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2026: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/20/2026: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/4/2025: 11-6 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-6 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/3/2025: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/2/2025: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 10/2/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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