Tigers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers play the San Diego Padres.

Tigers vs Padres Game Info

Detroit Tigers (14-9) vs. San Diego Padres (16-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and SDPA

Tigers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-148) | SD: (+126)

DET: (-148) | SD: (+126) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162)

DET: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Tigers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 2-1, 4.50 ERA vs Kyle Hart (Padres) - 2-1, 6.48 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Reese Olson (2-1) to the mound, while Kyle Hart (2-1) will get the nod for the Padres. Olson's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Olson's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Hart's starts. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for two Hart starts this season -- they split the games.

Tigers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (60.9%)

Tigers vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Tigers, San Diego is the underdog at +126, and Detroit is -148 playing at home.

Tigers vs Padres Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +134 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -162.

Tigers vs Padres Over/Under

Tigers versus Padres on April 23 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Tigers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those contests.

This season Detroit has been victorious six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 23 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 23 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 14-9-0 against the spread.

The Padres are 5-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

San Diego has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer without earning a win.

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-12-1).

The Padres have a 14-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 60.9% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.619) and total hits (24) this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 44th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Torkelson hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and 14 RBI.

Zach McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .424 this season while batting .314 with 14 walks and 12 runs scored. He's slugging .471.

His batting average is 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 51st.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and four RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .315 with a .562 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with a double and an RBI.

Trey Sweeney is batting .209 with a .274 OBP and eight RBI for Detroit this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated 30 hits with a .424 on-base percentage and a .663 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Padres. He's batting .349.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Tatis hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with a triple, six home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .306 with nine doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .379.

He is currently 26th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .344 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .269 with eight doubles and 11 walks.

Tigers vs Padres Head to Head

4/21/2025: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/5/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/4/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/2/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/23/2023: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/22/2023: 14-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

14-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/21/2023: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/27/2022: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/26/2022: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/25/2022: 12-4 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

