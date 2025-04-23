Tigers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23
Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers play the San Diego Padres.
Tigers vs Padres Game Info
- Detroit Tigers (14-9) vs. San Diego Padres (16-7)
- Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and SDPA
Tigers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: DET: (-148) | SD: (+126)
- Spread: DET: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Tigers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 2-1, 4.50 ERA vs Kyle Hart (Padres) - 2-1, 6.48 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Reese Olson (2-1) to the mound, while Kyle Hart (2-1) will get the nod for the Padres. Olson's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Olson's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Hart's starts. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for two Hart starts this season -- they split the games.
Tigers vs Padres Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (60.9%)
Tigers vs Padres Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Tigers, San Diego is the underdog at +126, and Detroit is -148 playing at home.
Tigers vs Padres Spread
- The Tigers are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +134 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -162.
Tigers vs Padres Over/Under
- Tigers versus Padres on April 23 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.
Tigers vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Tigers have been favorites in 11 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those contests.
- This season Detroit has been victorious six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 23 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 23 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 14-9-0 against the spread.
- The Padres are 5-5 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- San Diego has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer without earning a win.
- The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-12-1).
- The Padres have a 14-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 60.9% of the time).
Tigers Player Leaders
- Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.619) and total hits (24) this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .392.
- Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 44th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Torkelson hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, four home runs, six walks and 14 RBI.
- Zach McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .424 this season while batting .314 with 14 walks and 12 runs scored. He's slugging .471.
- His batting average is 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 51st.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with two doubles, a triple, four walks and four RBI.
- Kerry Carpenter is batting .315 with a .562 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with a double and an RBI.
- Trey Sweeney is batting .209 with a .274 OBP and eight RBI for Detroit this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated 30 hits with a .424 on-base percentage and a .663 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Padres. He's batting .349.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is sixth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.
- Tatis hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with a triple, six home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.
- Manny Machado is batting .306 with nine doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .379.
- He is currently 26th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Gavin Sheets is hitting .344 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Xander Bogaerts is batting .269 with eight doubles and 11 walks.
Tigers vs Padres Head to Head
- 4/21/2025: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/5/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 9/4/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 9/2/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 7/23/2023: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 7/22/2023: 14-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/21/2023: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/27/2022: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/26/2022: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 7/25/2022: 12-4 DET (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
