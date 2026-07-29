Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are playing the New York Mets.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (62-44) vs. New York Mets (45-62)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and BravesVsn

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-154) | NYM: (+130)

ATL: (-154) | NYM: (+130) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+120) | NYM: +1.5 (-144)

ATL: -1.5 (+120) | NYM: +1.5 (-144) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 2-5, 4.52 ERA

The probable pitchers are AJ Smith-Shawver for the Braves and Sean Manaea (2-5) for the Mets. Smith-Shawver and his team were 5-4-0 ATS in his nine appearances with a spread last season. Smith-Shawver and his team won 66.7% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 4-2. When Manaea starts, the Mets are 3-5-0 against the spread. The Mets have a 1-5 record in Manaea's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (51.5%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -154 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Mets are -144 to cover, and the Braves are +120.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Mets on July 29 is 7.5. The over is +100, and the under is -122.

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Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 48, or 64%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Atlanta has won 16 of 24 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 50 of their 103 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 54-49-0 in 103 games with a line this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog 40 total times this season. They've gone 10-30 in those games.

New York has played in 11 games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer without winning.

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 104 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-52-6).

The Mets have covered 46.2% of their games this season, going 48-56-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (109) this season while batting .264 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .523.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is batting .262 with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging in the major leagues.

Michael Harris II leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.503) powered by 40 extra-base hits.

Harris heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Drake Baldwin has 89 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.

Baldwin enters this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with four home runs, eight walks and five RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has put up a team-best .373 slugging percentage. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 123rd in slugging.

Bichette enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two RBIs.

Carson Benge is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 68th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is hitting .214 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

A.J. Ewing is batting .271 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

7/27/2026: 14-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

14-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/6/2026: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/4/2026: 14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2026: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/14/2026: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/13/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/24/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/23/2025: 9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/22/2025: 12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/14/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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