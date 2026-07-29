Blue Jays vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 29

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Washington Nationals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Nationals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (49-59) vs. Washington Nationals (55-53)

Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and SNET

Blue Jays vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-118) | WSH: (+100)

TOR: (-118) | WSH: (+100) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+136) | WSH: +1.5 (-164)

TOR: -1.5 (+136) | WSH: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Blue Jays vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 4-5, 3.92 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 7-8, 5.17 ERA

The probable starters are Trey Yesavage (4-5) for the Blue Jays and Zack Littell (7-8) for the Nationals. Yesavage's team is 4-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Yesavage's team is 4-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 7-5-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Littell's starts this season, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (55.9%)

Blue Jays vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Nationals reveal Toronto as the favorite (-118) and Washington as the underdog (+100) despite being the home team.

Blue Jays vs Nationals Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +136 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -164.

The Blue Jays-Nationals contest on July 29 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (53.6%) in those contests.

Toronto has a record of 23-24 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 106 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 48-58-0 against the spread in their 106 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (40-40).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Washington has a record of 35-36 (49.3%).

In the 105 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-43-4).

The Nationals have covered 59% of their games this season, going 62-43-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .345 this season while batting .265 with 45 walks and 54 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .357.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 131st in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Ernie Clement has hit eight homers this season while driving in 34 runs. He's batting .296 this season and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is ninth in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging in MLB.

Clement has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto in total hits (86) this season, and 37 of those have gone for extra bases.

Okamoto heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.

George Springer has 12 home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .234 this season.

Springer enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .396, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .269 and slugging .550.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 50th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is fifth in slugging.

C.J. Abrams' 115 hits and .565 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualified players, he is 11th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .282 with 18 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 16 walks.

Daylen Lile has 22 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 27 walks while batting .245.

Blue Jays vs Nationals Head to Head

7/27/2026: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/2/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/1/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 3/31/2025: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/4/2024: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/3/2024: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/30/2023: 7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/29/2023: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/28/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

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