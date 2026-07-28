Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Texas Rangers in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Rays vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (62-43) vs. Texas Rangers (54-52)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and RSN

Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-178) | TEX: (+150)

TB: (-178) | TEX: (+150) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+126) | TEX: +1.5 (-152)

TB: -1.5 (+126) | TEX: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax (Rays) - 6-7, 3.89 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rangers) - 3-3, 4.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Griffin Jax (6-7) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (3-3) will get the nod for the Rangers. Jax and his team have a record of 9-7-0 against the spread when he starts. When Jax starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4. The Rangers have gone 2-3-0 against the spread when Quantrill starts. The Rangers have a 2-3 record in Quantrill's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (62.7%)

Rays vs Rangers Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +150 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the spread (-152 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +126 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Rangers Over/Under

Rays versus Rangers, on July 28, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Rays have been favorites in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (64.6%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 2-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -178 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 103 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 103 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 61-42-0 against the spread.

The Rangers are 25-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, Texas has a record of 1-3 (25%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 105 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-43-5).

The Rangers have gone 50-55-0 ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 113 hits, batting .283 this season with 46 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .372 and a slugging percentage of .543.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with an OPS of .838. He has a slash line of .303/.378/.461 this season.

His batting average ranks fifth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 48th.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .282 with a .438 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Aranda heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a walk.

Chandler Simpson is batting .296 with a .329 OBP and 20 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Simpson brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran is leading the Rangers with 91 hits. He's batting .273 and slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 42nd in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Duran hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo leads his team with a .435 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Jake Burger is batting .238 with 15 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

Joc Pederson is hitting .254 with 11 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

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