Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-52) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-52)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Dbacks.TV

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-116) | ARI: (-102)

PIT: (-116) | ARI: (-102) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-188) | ARI: -1.5 (+155)

PIT: +1.5 (-188) | ARI: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 3-8, 4.47 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 5-1, 4.43 ERA

The Pirates will look to Bubba Chandler (3-8) versus the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (5-1). When Chandler starts, his team is 9-10-0 against the spread this season. When Chandler starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-4. In all of Pfaadt's eight starts that had a set spread, the Diamondbacks covered. The Diamondbacks are 3-1 in Pfaadt's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (64%)

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Pirates vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -116 favorite, while Arizona is a -102 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Diamondbacks are +155 to cover, while the Pirates are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Pirates versus Diamondbacks on July 28 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

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Pirates vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 33, or 58.9%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win 29 times in 52 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 61 of 105 chances this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 54-51-0 in 105 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 23-34 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Arizona has a 19-29 record (winning only 39.6% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 106 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 45 of those games (45-57-4).

The Diamondbacks have a 56-50-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 105 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He has a .269 batting average and a slugging percentage of .454.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 49th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Reynolds will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .100 with two doubles and an RBI.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 97 hits. He is batting .251 this season and has 45 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average ranks 83rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 96th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Lowe takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Ryan O'Hearn has collected 94 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .463 this season.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .412, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.

Gonzales takes an 11-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .372 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has a team-high .455 slugging percentage. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 114th and he is 50th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll has 96 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .249 while slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying players, he is 89th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo a has .356 on-base percentage to lead the Diamondbacks.

Ildemaro Vargas has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .272.

Pirates vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/27/2026: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/7/2026: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/6/2026: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/5/2026: 9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/27/2025: 6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/25/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/27/2025: 9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/26/2025: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/4/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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