Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Mets Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (62-44) vs. New York Mets (45-62)
- Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: SNY and BravesVsn
Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-162) | NYM: (+136)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+110) | NYM: +1.5 (-132)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 11-6, 2.19 ERA vs Christian Scott (Mets) - 3-2, 3.13 ERA
The Braves will look to Chris Sale (11-6) against the Mets and Christian Scott (3-2). Sale's team is 10-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sale's team is 11-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Scott starts, the Mets have gone 9-5-0 against the spread. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in four of Scott's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.
Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (58.7%)
Braves vs Mets Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Mets reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-162) and New York as the underdog (+136) despite being the home team.
Braves vs Mets Spread
- The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-132 to cover), and Atlanta is +110 to cover the runline.
Braves vs Mets Over/Under
- The over/under for the Braves versus Mets contest on July 28 has been set at 7.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.
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Braves vs Mets Betting Trends
- The Braves have come away with 48 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Atlanta has come away with a win 12 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.
- The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 103 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Braves are 54-49-0 against the spread in their 103 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mets have won 25% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-30).
- New York has played seven times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, and fell in each game.
- The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 104 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-52-6).
- The Mets have put together a 48-56-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.2% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (109) this season while batting .264 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .523.
- Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 14th in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .262 with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- He is 61st in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging among qualified batters.
- Michael Harris II has an OPS of .828, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .503 this season.
- Harris enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.
- Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .276 with 41 walks and 58 runs scored.
- Baldwin enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with four home runs, eight walks and five RBIs.
Mets Player Leaders
- Bo Bichette has a team-high .373 slugging percentage. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .307.
- Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 121st in slugging.
- Bichette enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two RBIs.
- Carson Benge is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 67th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.
- Marcus Semien is batting .214 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- A.J. Ewing is batting .271 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.
Braves vs Mets Head to Head
- 7/27/2026: 14-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/6/2026: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/4/2026: 14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/3/2026: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/14/2026: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/13/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/24/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/23/2025: 9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/22/2025: 12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/14/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
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