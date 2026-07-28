Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (62-44) vs. New York Mets (45-62)

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and BravesVsn

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-162) | NYM: (+136)

ATL: (-162) | NYM: (+136) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+110) | NYM: +1.5 (-132)

ATL: -1.5 (+110) | NYM: +1.5 (-132) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 11-6, 2.19 ERA vs Christian Scott (Mets) - 3-2, 3.13 ERA

The Braves will look to Chris Sale (11-6) against the Mets and Christian Scott (3-2). Sale's team is 10-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sale's team is 11-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Scott starts, the Mets have gone 9-5-0 against the spread. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in four of Scott's starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (58.7%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Mets reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-162) and New York as the underdog (+136) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-132 to cover), and Atlanta is +110 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Mets contest on July 28 has been set at 7.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 48 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 12 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 103 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 54-49-0 against the spread in their 103 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have won 25% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-30).

New York has played seven times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Mets have had an over/under set by bookmakers 104 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 46 of those games (46-52-6).

The Mets have put together a 48-56-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (109) this season while batting .264 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .523.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .262 with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is 61st in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging among qualified batters.

Michael Harris II has an OPS of .828, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .503 this season.

Harris enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .276 with 41 walks and 58 runs scored.

Baldwin enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .385 with four home runs, eight walks and five RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has a team-high .373 slugging percentage. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 121st in slugging.

Bichette enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two RBIs.

Carson Benge is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 67th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien is batting .214 with eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

A.J. Ewing is batting .271 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

7/27/2026: 14-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

14-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/6/2026: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/4/2026: 14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

14-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/3/2026: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/14/2026: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/13/2026: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/24/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/23/2025: 9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/22/2025: 12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/14/2025: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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