Tigers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

The Detroit Tigers will face the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Thursday.

Tigers vs Orioles Game Info

Detroit Tigers (44-25) vs. Baltimore Orioles (27-39)

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Thursday, June 12, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN2 and FDSDET

Tigers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-205) | BAL: (+172)

DET: (-205) | BAL: (+172) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-120) | BAL: +1.5 (-100)

DET: -1.5 (-120) | BAL: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Tigers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 6-2, 2.16 ERA vs Keegan Akin (Orioles) - 1-0, 2.89 ERA

The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (6-2) against the Orioles and Keegan Akin (1-0). Skubal and his team are 7-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Skubal starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-3. Akin has started two games with set spreads, and the Orioles failed to cover in both opportunities. The Orioles were the underdog on the moneyline for one Akin start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (58.4%)

Tigers vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Orioles reveal Detroit as the favorite (-205) and Baltimore as the underdog (+172) despite being the home team.

Tigers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the run line against the Tigers. The Orioles are -100 to cover, and the Tigers are -120.

Tigers vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Orioles game on June 12 has been set at 8, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Tigers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 28 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win seven times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 67 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 67 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 37-30-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have put together a 12-15 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 30 times this season for a 30-33-3 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have put together a 23-43-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 34.8% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 56 hits, batting .237 this season with 31 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .504.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Torkelson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .379 this season while batting .272 with 33 walks and 30 runs scored. He's slugging .391.

Among qualified hitters, he is 52nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Torres enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a walk and an RBI.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.488) powered by 28 extra-base hits.

Greene brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Kerry Carpenter has been key for Detroit with 60 hits, an OBP of .295 plus a slugging percentage of .496.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has racked up 61 hits with a .390 on-base percentage, leading the Orioles in both statistics. He's batting .308 and slugging .485.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Cedric Mullins is batting .233 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is 127th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Adley Rutschman has nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .229.

Gunnar Henderson is slugging .446 to pace his team.

Tigers vs Orioles Head to Head

6/11/2025: 10-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/10/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/27/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/26/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/26/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/21/2024: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/20/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/15/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

