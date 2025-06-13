Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (41-28) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-29)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-180) | SF: (+152)

LAD: (-180) | SF: (+152) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154)

LAD: -1.5 (+128) | SF: +1.5 (-154) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 6-4, 2.20 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 5-5, 2.58 ERA

The probable pitchers are Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-4) for the Dodgers and Logan Webb (5-5) for the Giants. Yamamoto and his team are 6-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yamamoto's team has won 61.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-5). The Giants have a 6-8-0 ATS record in Webb's 14 starts with a set spread. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for one Webb start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.3%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -180 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Dodgers are +128 to cover, and the Giants are -154.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

The Dodgers-Giants contest on June 13 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 35, or 62.5%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 19-10 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -180 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 39 of their 68 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread record of 30-38-0 in 68 games with a line this season.

The Giants have a 13-11 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 54.2% of those games).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 69 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-36-2).

The Giants have gone 32-37-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 78 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .625, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .290 batting average and an on-base percentage of .383.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .275 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .269 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 57th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman is batting .347 with a .579 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Freeman brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Andy Pages is batting .285 with a .327 OBP and 40 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .275 with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 48th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Lee hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two triples and five walks.

Heliot Ramos' 76 hits, .365 on-base percentage and .481 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .295.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Wilmer Flores is hitting .259 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski is batting .240 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 30 walks.

