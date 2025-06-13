Tigers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 10:15 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cincinnati Reds.

Tigers vs Reds Game Info

Detroit Tigers (45-25) vs. Cincinnati Reds (35-34)

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSOH

Tigers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-132) | CIN: (+112)

DET: (-132) | CIN: (+112) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+162) | CIN: +1.5 (-196)

DET: -1.5 (+162) | CIN: +1.5 (-196) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 2-1, 4.30 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 4-6, 3.70 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Keider Montero (2-1) against the Reds and Nick Martinez (4-6). When Montero starts, his team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season. Montero's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Martinez starts, the Reds are 5-8-0 against the spread. The Reds are 2-6 in Martínez's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (53%)

Tigers vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Reds, Detroit is the favorite at -132, and Cincinnati is +112 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Reds Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs (+162 to cover) on the runline. Cincinnati is -196 to cover.

Tigers vs Reds Over/Under

Tigers versus Reds, on June 13, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Tigers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 29, or 69%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Detroit has won 23 of 31 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 30 of 68 chances this season.

The Tigers are 38-30-0 against the spread in their 68 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 19 of the 37 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (51.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Cincinnati has a 5-10 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

In the 66 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-36-2).

The Reds have gone 35-31-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (56) this season while batting .234 with 31 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .498.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 127th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 55 hits. He's batting .267 while slugging .383.

His batting average ranks 58th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 24th, and his slugging percentage 121st.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Kerry Carpenter has been key for Detroit with 60 hits, an OBP of .290 plus a slugging percentage of .487.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz paces the Reds with 68 hits. He's batting .261 and slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is 73rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

De La Cruz heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

TJ Friedl has a .383 OBP while slugging .440. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .294.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Gavin Lux is hitting .280 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 27 walks.

Jose Trevino is hitting .295 with 14 doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

