Tigers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 27

The Detroit Tigers will face the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Sunday.

Tigers vs Orioles Game Info

Detroit Tigers (16-10) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-15)

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: MLB Network, FDSDET, and MASN2

Tigers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-210) | BAL: (+176)

DET: (-210) | BAL: (+176) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-104) | BAL: +1.5 (-115)

DET: -1.5 (-104) | BAL: +1.5 (-115) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 2-2, 2.83 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 2-3, 6.84 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (2-2) to the mound, while Dean Kremer (2-3) will answer the bell for the Orioles. Skubal's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Orioles are 2-3-0 against the spread when Kremer starts. The Orioles were the underdog on the moneyline for two Kremer starts this season -- they split the games.

Tigers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (60.9%)

Tigers vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -210 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The Orioles are -115 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are -104.

Tigers vs Orioles Over/Under

Tigers versus Orioles, on April 27, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Tigers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 10 wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 10 of their 26 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 15-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (5-6).

Baltimore has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +176 or longer.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 25 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 14 of those games (14-9-2).

The Orioles have collected a 9-16-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 25 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .589. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Zach McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .430 this season while batting .316 with 16 walks and 14 runs scored. He's slugging .461.

He ranks 14th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging in the majors.

McKinstry enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .345 with two doubles, a triple, nine walks and four RBI.

Kerry Carpenter has collected 23 base hits, an OBP of .314 and a slugging percentage of .506 this season.

Gleyber Torres is batting .263 with a .306 OBP and eight RBI for Detroit this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has put up a team-best OBP (.422) and slugging percentage (.561), and paces the Orioles in hits (23, while batting .280).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 44th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .317 with three doubles, four home runs and six walks. He's slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .386.

Adley Rutschman has two doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .205.

Jordan Westburg is hitting .216 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.

Tigers vs Orioles Head to Head

4/26/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/21/2024: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/20/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/15/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/13/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/29/2023: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

