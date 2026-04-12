Tigers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Tigers vs Marlins Game Info

Detroit Tigers (6-9) vs. Miami Marlins (8-7)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Marlins.TV

Tigers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-210) | MIA: (+176)

DET: (-210) | MIA: (+176) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146)

DET: -1.5 (+122) | MIA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 6 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 1-2, 2.55 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 2-0, 0.74 ERA

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (1-2) for the Tigers and Sandy Alcantara (2-0) for the Marlins. Skubal and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Skubal's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins are 1-2-0 ATS in Alcantara's three starts with a set spread. The Marlins have not been a moneyline underdog when Alcantara starts this season.

Tigers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (61.4%)

Tigers vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -210 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Marlins Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +122 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -146.

Tigers vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 6 has been set for Tigers-Marlins on April 12, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Detroit this season, with a -210 moneyline set for this game.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 15 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 6-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have not yet won as the moneyline underdog this season, going 1-2.

Miami has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +176 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 14 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-6-0).

The Marlins have covered only 28.6% of their games this season, going 4-10-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .291 with six doubles, a triple and eight walks. He has an on-base percentage of .381 and a slugging percentage of .436.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 38th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 65th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Riley Greene is hitting .228 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks, while slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 98th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging percentage.

Greene has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Colt Keith leads Detroit in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (17) this season.

Keith has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Gleyber Torres has been key for Detroit with 11 hits, an OBP of .359 plus a slugging percentage of .294.

Marlins Player Leaders

Xavier Edwards has accumulated an on-base percentage of .410, a slugging percentage of .536, and has 20 hits, all club-bests for the Marlins (while batting .357).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 27th in slugging.

Liam Hicks has a double, three home runs and three walks while batting .286. He's slugging .524 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Otto Lopez is hitting .327 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Owen Caissie is hitting .275 with four doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Tigers vs Marlins Head to Head

4/11/2026: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/10/2026: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/14/2025: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/13/2025: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/12/2025: 8-2 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-2 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/15/2024: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/14/2024: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/13/2024: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/30/2023: 8-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/29/2023: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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