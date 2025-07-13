Tigers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 13

Odds updated as of 8:15 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Seattle Mariners.

Tigers vs Mariners Game Info

Detroit Tigers (59-37) vs. Seattle Mariners (50-45)

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and ROOT Sports NW

Tigers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-108) | SEA: (-108)

DET: (-108) | SEA: (-108) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-194) | SEA: -1.5 (+160)

DET: +1.5 (-194) | SEA: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 5-9, 4.70 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 2-3, 3.88 ERA

The Tigers will call on Jack Flaherty (5-9) against the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (2-3). When Flaherty starts, his team is 6-11-0 against the spread this season. Flaherty's team has a record of 5-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mariners have gone 4-7-0 against the spread when Gilbert starts. The Mariners were named the moneyline underdog for one Gilbert start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (51.6%)

Tigers vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -108 favorite at home.

Tigers vs Mariners Spread

Tigers vs Mariners Over/Under

Tigers versus Mariners, on July 13, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Tigers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (66.1%) in those contests.

This season Detroit has been victorious 42 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 90 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 48-42-0 in 90 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have won 46.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (14-16).

Seattle is 14-16 (winning 46.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 92 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-38-4).

The Mariners have collected a 40-52-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 82 hits. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .422.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 45th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.536) and total hits (102) this season. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 34th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Greene heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a triple, a home run and six RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .236 with a .494 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Zach McKinstry has eight home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .288 this season.

McKinstry enters this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh is leading the Mariners with 90 hits. He's batting .261 and slugging .638 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is second in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .249 with 16 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is currently 102nd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

J.P. Crawford has racked up a team-best OBP (.388) and slugging percentage (.387).

Randy Arozarena is batting .249 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 43 walks.

Tigers vs Mariners Head to Head

7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/31/2025: 9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-6 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/15/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/13/2024: 15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

15-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/8/2024: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/7/2024: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

