Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 11

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (58-60) vs. Cleveland Guardians (58-61)

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Tuesday, August 11, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and CleGuardians.TV

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-120) | CLE: (+110)

DET: (-120) | CLE: (+110) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+172) | CLE: +1.5 (-210)

DET: -1.5 (+172) | CLE: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Anderson (Tigers) - 4-4, 4.01 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-11, 3.85 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Drew Anderson (4-4, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Tanner Bibee (4-11, 3.85 ERA). Anderson's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Anderson's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Guardians are 6-16-0 against the spread when Bibee starts. The Guardians are 4-6 in Bibee's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (64.5%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

The Tigers vs Guardians moneyline has Detroit as a -120 favorite, while Cleveland is a +110 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The Guardians are -210 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are +172.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Guardians on Aug. 11, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 36, or 56.2%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 30-21 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 50 of their 116 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 61-55-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline 48 total times this season. They've gone 25-23 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 18-12 (60%).

The Guardians have played in 113 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-58-0).

The Guardians have covered 47.8% of their games this season, going 54-59-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .428. He has a .286 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 69th in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Dillon Dingler has 113 hits, which is best among Detroit batters this season. He's batting .272 with 51 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualifiers, he is 38th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has collected 115 base hits, an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Spencer Torkelson has been key for Detroit with 92 hits, an OBP of .315 plus a slugging percentage of .422.

Torkelson has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three walks and an RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.433) and leads the Guardians in hits (105). He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 30th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Jose Ramirez is batting .238 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Brayan Rocchio has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 31 walks while hitting .254.

Steven Kwan paces his team with a .364 on-base percentage.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

6/13/2026: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/21/2026: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/19/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/2/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/1/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/30/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/25/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/23/2025: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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