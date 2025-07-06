Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Sunday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (56-34) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-47)

Date: Sunday, July 6, 2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSDET

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-205) | CLE: (+172)

DET: (-205) | CLE: (+172) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-122) | CLE: +1.5 (+102)

DET: -1.5 (-122) | CLE: +1.5 (+102) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 10-2, 2.15 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 5-4, 3.86 ERA

The Tigers will look to Tarik Skubal (10-2) versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams (5-4). Skubal's team is 9-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team has won 78.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-3). The Guardians have an 8-9-0 record against the spread in Williams' starts. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Williams' starts this season, and they went 4-7 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (68%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -205 favorite despite being on the road.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the spread (+102 to cover), and Detroit is -122 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Tigers-Guardians on July 6, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 55 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (67.3%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 10-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 85 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers are 45-40-0 against the spread in their 85 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have won 38.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (21-34).

Cleveland has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Guardians have played in 85 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-47-3).

The Guardians have covered 49.4% of their games this season, going 42-43-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .238 with 19 doubles, 20 home runs and 40 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .336 while slugging .498.

He is 118th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Torkelson hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 77 hits. He's batting .279 while slugging .424.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 44th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has a team-high 97 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .536.

Zach McKinstry is batting .286 with a .357 OBP and 26 RBI for Detroit this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up a team-high OBP (.362), and paces the Guardians in hits (95). He's batting .300 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 12th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan's .412 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .293 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is 16th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Carlos Santana has seven doubles, 10 home runs and 39 walks while batting .239.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .218 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

7/5/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2025: 5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/24/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/22/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/12/2024: 7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/10/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/9/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/7/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!