Rockies vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Colorado Rockies playing the Chicago White Sox.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rockies vs White Sox Game Info

Colorado Rockies (20-68) vs. Chicago White Sox (29-59)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and CHSN

Rockies vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: COL: (-116) | CHW: (-102)

COL: (-116) | CHW: (-102) Spread: COL: +1.5 (-170) | CHW: -1.5 (+140)

COL: +1.5 (-170) | CHW: -1.5 (+140) Total: 11 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rockies vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: German Marquez (Rockies) - 3-9, 5.62 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 2-7, 4.59 ERA

The probable pitchers are German Marquez (3-9) for the Rockies and Jonathan Cannon (2-7) for the White Sox. Marquez and his team are 6-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Marquez's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The White Sox are 4-7-0 ATS in Cannon's 11 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have a 2-9 record in Cannon's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rockies vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockies win (54.6%)

Rockies vs White Sox Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -102 underdog on the road.

Rockies vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rockies. The White Sox are +140 to cover, while the Rockies are -170 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A combined run total of 11 has been set for Rockies-White Sox on July 5, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Rockies vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rockies have split the two match ups they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

Colorado has played as a favorite of -116 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Contests with the Rockies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 34 of 86 chances this season.

The Rockies are 34-52-0 against the spread in their 86 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 26 of the 83 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (31.3%).

Chicago is 26-56 (winning only 31.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 85 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-44-5).

The White Sox have gone 46-39-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman leads Colorado in OBP (.328), slugging percentage (.518) and total hits (85) this season. He has a .282 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Jordan Beck is batting .269 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks, while slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualifying batters, he is 60th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .295 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.

Moniak has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Ryan McMahon has 12 home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .210 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has an on-base percentage of .302, a slugging percentage of .398, and has 70 hits, all club-highs for the White Sox (while batting .223).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 139th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi has 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .233. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and 30 walks while batting .252.

Lenyn Sosa has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks while batting .269.

Rockies vs White Sox Head to Head

7/4/2025: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/30/2024: 5-4 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-4 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/29/2024: 11-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/20/2023: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/19/2023: 11-5 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-5 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/18/2023: 14-1 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

14-1 COL (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/14/2022: 3-0 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-0 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/13/2022: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/27/2022: 6-5 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 COL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2022: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!