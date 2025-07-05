Giants vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Giants vs Athletics Game Info

San Francisco Giants (47-42) vs. Athletics (37-53)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-194) | OAK: (+162)

SF: (-194) | OAK: (+162) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-120) | OAK: +1.5 (-100)

SF: -1.5 (-120) | OAK: +1.5 (-100) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb (Giants) - 7-6, 2.61 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-9, 5.09 ERA

The probable starters are Logan Webb (7-6) for the Giants and Luis Severino (2-9) for the Athletics. When Webb starts, his team is 7-11-0 against the spread this season. Webb's team has won 43.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-9). The Athletics have a 6-11-0 ATS record in Severino's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 4-11 in Severino's 15 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (57.2%)

Giants vs Athletics Moneyline

The Giants vs Athletics moneyline has the Giants as a -194 favorite, while the Athletics are a +162 underdog at home.

Giants vs Athletics Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Giants are -120 to cover, while the Athletics are -100 to cover.

Giants vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Giants-Athletics on July 5, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in 32, or 53.3%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Giants have won six of 10 games when listed as at least -194 or better on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 41 of their 89 games with a total this season.

The Giants are 38-51-0 against the spread in their 89 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won 26 of the 69 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.7%).

The Athletics have gone 3-11 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +162 or longer (21.4%).

The Athletics have played in 89 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-39-3).

The Athletics have a 44-45-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has 88 hits and an OBP of .384, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .261 batting average and a slugging percentage of .478.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Devers has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .244 with 18 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 114th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos has hit 13 homers with a team-high .449 SLG this season.

Wilmer Flores is batting .238 with a .314 OBP and 55 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up a team-high OBP (.379) and slugging percentage (.474). He's batting .337.

Including all qualified hitters, he is second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Brent Rooker has 96 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying players, he is 51st in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .253 with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

Lawrence Butler is batting .255 with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Giants vs Athletics Head to Head

7/4/2025: 11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/18/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/17/2025: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/16/2025: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/18/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/17/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/31/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/30/2024: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/6/2023: 8-6 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-6 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!