Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (29-41) vs. Cleveland Guardians (38-33)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and DSN

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-146) | CLE: (+124)

DET: (-146) | CLE: (+124) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+114) | CLE: +1.5 (-137)

DET: -1.5 (+114) | CLE: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 3-2, 2.70 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 4-3, 4.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (3-2) to the mound, while Joey Cantillo (4-3) will take the ball for the Guardians. Skubal's team is 3-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 10-4-0 ATS record in Cantillo's 14 starts with a set spread. The Guardians are 6-2 in Cantillo's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (62.2%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Guardians reveal Detroit as the favorite (-146) and Cleveland as the underdog (+124) despite being the home team.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Tigers are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -137 to cover.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-Guardians contest on June 13, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 16, or 48.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 5-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 31 of 68 chances this season.

The Tigers are 34-34-0 against the spread in their 68 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians are 16-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.2% of those games).

Cleveland has a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

In the 67 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-33-0).

The Guardians have a 34-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.7% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .279 with 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 42 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .386 and a slugging percentage of .410.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler has 58 hits, which is best among Detroit batters this season. He's batting .250 with 30 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 81st in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Riley Greene has a team-best OPS of .845, fueled by a slash line of .298/.389/.456 this season.

Gleyber Torres has been key for Detroit with 42 hits, an OBP of .391 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has a .415 slugging percentage, which paces the Guardians. He's batting .238 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 84th in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio has a .357 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .405.

His batting average is 43rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 97th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Angel Martinez's 54 hits pace his team.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

6/12/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/21/2026: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/19/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/2/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/1/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/30/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/25/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/23/2025: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!