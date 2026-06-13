Orioles vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the San Diego Padres.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Orioles vs Padres Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (34-37) vs. San Diego Padres (35-33)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Padres.TV

Orioles vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | SD: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | SD: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+155) | SD: +1.5 (-188)

BAL: -1.5 (+155) | SD: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Gibson (Orioles) - 1-1, 4.24 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 5-4, 3.63 ERA

The Orioles will call on Trey Gibson (1-1) against the Padres and Randy Vasquez (5-4). Gibson and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. This will be Gibson's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. When Vasquez starts, the Padres are 9-4-0 against the spread. The Padres have a 2-2 record in Vasquez's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (55.1%)

Orioles vs Padres Moneyline

The Orioles vs Padres moneyline has Baltimore as a -130 favorite, while San Diego is a +110 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Baltimore is +155 to cover the runline.

Orioles vs Padres Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Orioles-Padres on June 13, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Padres Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (53.1%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 11-8 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of their 71 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 35-36-0 in 71 games with a line this season.

The Padres have won 46.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (15-17).

San Diego is 9-11 (winning 45% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 68 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-37-1).

The Padres have collected a 36-32-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 66 hits, which is best among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .245 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .329 and a slugging percentage of .457.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Alonso has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with an OPS of .771. He has a slash line of .263/.410/.361 this season.

Among all qualified, he is 61st in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Ward enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .378 with a double, a home run, eight walks and three RBIs.

Adley Rutschman is batting .270 with a .492 slugging percentage and 40 RBI this year.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .226 with a .293 OBP and 33 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts is batting .232 with four doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .355 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 113th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Bogaerts takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double and two walks.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .345 on-base percentage while slugging .345. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .279.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 35th, his on-base percentage is 60th, and he is 133rd in slugging.

Gavin Sheets has put up 45 hits, a team-best for the Padres.

Manny Machado is hitting .178 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Orioles vs Padres Head to Head

6/12/2026: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2025: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/2/2025: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/28/2024: 8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/27/2024: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/26/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/16/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/15/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/14/2023: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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