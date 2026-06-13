Brewers vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Phillies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (42-25) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-32)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Brewers.TV, and NBCS-PH

Brewers vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-142) | PHI: (+120)

MIL: (-142) | PHI: (+120) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192)

MIL: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brewers vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Drohan (Brewers) - 3-1, 3.11 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 3-4, 5.86 ERA

The Brewers will give the ball to Shane Drohan (3-1, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.86 ERA). Drohan and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Drohan's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Phillies have a 4-9-0 ATS record in Nola's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Phillies have a 3-2 record in Nola's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (58.8%)

Brewers vs Phillies Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +120 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Phillies Spread

The Brewers are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Phillies. The Brewers are +158 to cover the spread, while the Phillies are -192.

Brewers vs Phillies Over/Under

Brewers versus Phillies, on June 13, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 30, or 66.7%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 18 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 30 of their 67 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers are 39-28-0 against the spread in their 67 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have put together a 7-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

Philadelphia has played five times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-37-2 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have gone 23-45-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 64 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .384. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .467.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Jake Bauers has 57 hits, which leads Milwaukee batters this season. He's batting .278 with 25 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .527 with an on-base percentage of .378.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters.

William Contreras has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .345 and a team-best slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Sal Frelick has three home runs, 25 RBI and a batting average of .232 this season.

Frelick brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two RBIs.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper a has .372 on-base percentage to lead the Phillies. He's batting .264 while slugging .510.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 25th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has racked up 60 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .572 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 99th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Brandon Marsh has a .498 slugging percentage, which paces the Phillies.

Trea Turner has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .223.

Brewers vs Phillies Head to Head

6/12/2026: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/4/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/3/2025: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/1/2025: 10-8 PHI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-8 PHI (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/1/2025: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2025: 17-7 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

17-7 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/30/2025: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/18/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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