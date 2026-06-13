Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (35-35) vs. Miami Marlins (35-35)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Marlins.TV

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-142) | MIA: (+120)

PIT: (-142) | MIA: (+120) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178)

PIT: -1.5 (+146) | MIA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 2-7, 4.91 ERA vs Lake Bachar (Marlins) - 0-0, 2.97 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Bubba Chandler (2-7, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Lake Bachar. Chandler's team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Chandler's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. Bachar has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins covered in both opportunities. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Bachar starts this season -- they won both.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (60.8%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Marlins, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -142, and Miami is +120 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Pirates. The Marlins are -178 to cover, and the Pirates are +146.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Pirates-Marlins contest on June 13, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

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Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (56.4%) in those contests.

This year Pittsburgh has won eight of 18 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 69 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 69 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 33-36-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 30.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (11-25).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Miami has a 5-12 record (winning just 29.4% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 69 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-28-2).

The Marlins have a 34-35-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh with 61 hits, batting .249 this season with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .531.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 83rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Lowe hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds has 66 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .387. He's batting .265 and slugging .422.

Among all qualifying players, he is 57th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

Reynolds takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Spencer Horwitz is batting .286 with a .462 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.372) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.

Gonzales brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a walk.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has accumulated 61 hits, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .274 and slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Hicks brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Xavier Edwards' .385 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .304 while slugging .447.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has a slugging percentage of .484, a team-best for the Marlins.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .202 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 40 walks.

Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head

6/12/2026: 8-3 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-3 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/11/2025: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/10/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/10/2024: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/9/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

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