Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox will take on the Texas Rangers in MLB action on Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Red Sox vs Rangers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (28-39) vs. Texas Rangers (34-35)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and RSN

Red Sox vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-120) | TEX: (+102)

BOS: (-120) | TEX: (+102) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-215) | TEX: -1.5 (+176)

BOS: +1.5 (-215) | TEX: -1.5 (+176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Red Sox) - 2-3, 3.18 ERA vs Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 5-4, 3.18 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Ranger Suarez (2-3) to the mound, while Jacob deGrom (5-4) will get the nod for the Rangers. When Suarez starts, his team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season. Suarez's team has been victorious in 37.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-5. The Rangers have an 8-5-0 ATS record in deGrom's 13 starts with a set spread. The Rangers have a 2-2 record in deGrom's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (51.8%)

Red Sox vs Rangers Moneyline

The Red Sox vs Rangers moneyline has Boston as a -120 favorite, while Texas is a +102 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Rangers are +176 to cover, while the Red Sox are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Rangers game on June 13, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 18, or 42.9%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win 14 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 30 of their 67 opportunities.

In 67 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 28-39-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline 31 total times this season. They've finished 13-18 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Texas has a record of 8-14 (36.4%).

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times this season for a 28-35-5 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have gone 35-33-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras leads Boston in OBP (.389) and total hits (67) this season. He's batting .293 batting average while slugging .537.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 17th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 11th in slugging.

Wilyer Abreu has hit eight homers this season while driving in 32 runs. He's batting .280 this season and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 30th, his on-base percentage 71st, and his slugging percentage 69th.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 66 base hits, an OBP of .344 and a slugging percentage of .457 this season.

Rafaela has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Jarren Duran has 10 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .209 this season.

Duran takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with an RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has 76 hits with a .362 on-base percentage and a .470 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rangers. He's batting .308.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is eighth, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Jake Burger has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .247. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .304.

His batting average is 89th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 75th in slugging.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .290 with 15 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Red Sox vs Rangers Head to Head

6/12/2026: 10-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/8/2025: 5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/6/2025: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/30/2025: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/29/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/28/2025: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/14/2024: 9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-7 TEX (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/13/2024: 9-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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