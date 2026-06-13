Royals vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 13

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Houston Astros in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Astros Game Info

Kansas City Royals (28-42) vs. Houston Astros (32-39)

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and SCHN

Royals vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-126) | HOU: (+108)

KC: (-126) | HOU: (+108) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+162) | HOU: +1.5 (-196)

KC: -1.5 (+162) | HOU: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Royals vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 3-4, 3.84 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Astros) - 3-8, 5.77 ERA

The probable pitchers are Noah Cameron (3-4) for the Royals and Mike Burrows (3-8) for the Astros. Cameron's team is 3-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cameron's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Astros have gone 3-10-0 against the spread when Burrows starts. The Astros have a 3-5 record in Burrows' eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (53.4%)

Royals vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -126 favorite at home.

Royals vs Astros Spread

The Astros are +1.5 on the run line against the Royals. The Astros are -196 to cover, and the Royals are +162.

Royals vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Astros game on June 13 has been set at 9.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Astros Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 13, or 50%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has a record of 6-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Royals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 30 of 66 chances this season.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 29-37-0 in 66 games with a line this season.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog 46 total times this season. They've finished 22-24 in those games.

Houston has a 17-18 record (winning 48.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Astros have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 38 times this season for a 38-30-3 record against the over/under.

The Astros have a 32-39-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.1% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .353 to go with a slugging percentage of .444. He has a .278 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Witt has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two walks and an RBI.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .325.

His batting average is 59th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 96th, and his slugging percentage 112th.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 56 hits this season and has a slash line of .223/.309/.351.

Pasquantino heads into this matchup with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .275 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 51 hits, an OBP of .252 plus a slugging percentage of .337.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .433, a slugging percentage of .659, and has 81 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .321).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him sixth, his on-base percentage is second, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Christian Walker is hitting .248 with 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average is 85th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has 12 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .233.

Cam Smith is batting .220 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Royals vs Astros Head to Head

6/12/2026: 10-8 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/14/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/13/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/12/2025: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/25/2025: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/1/2024: 7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/31/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/30/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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