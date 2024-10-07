Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 2 on Oct. 7

Odds updated as of 2:16 p.m.

On Monday in the MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (86-76) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Date: Monday, October 7, 2024

Monday, October 7, 2024 Time: 4:08 p.m. ET

4:08 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: Max

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-126) | CLE: (+108)

DET: (-126) | CLE: (+108) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+142) | CLE: +1.5 (-172)

DET: -1.5 (+142) | CLE: +1.5 (-172) Total: 6 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 18-4, 2.39 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Guardians) - 2-2, 2.72 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA) against the Guardians and Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA). Skubal's team is 16-14-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Skubal's team has been victorious in 70% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 14-6. The Guardians have a 5-3-0 record against the spread in Boyd's starts. The Guardians have played when named the moneyline underdog for three of Boyd's starts this season, and they won all of the games.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (53%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Guardians, Detroit is the favorite at -126, and Cleveland is +108 playing at home.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The Guardians are -172 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are +142.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 6 runs has been set for the Tigers-Guardians contest on Oct. 7, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 28-13 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 78 of their 160 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 87-73-0 in 160 games with a line this season.

The Guardians are 26-32 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 12-21 (36.4%).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-81-9 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have an 86-74-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 134 hits and an OBP of .348, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .479. He's batting .262.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 50th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Matt Vierling is batting .257 with 28 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Colt Keith has an OPS of .689, fueled by an OBP of .309 and a team-best slugging percentage of .380 this season.

Kerry Carpenter has 18 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .284 this season.

Carpenter enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.537) and paces the Guardians in hits (173). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he ranks 27th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is batting .243 with 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 93rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Steven Kwan has a team-best .368 on-base percentage.

Andres Gimenez is batting .252 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

10/5/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/30/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/29/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/25/2024: 3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-0 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/24/2024: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/22/2024: 8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/11/2024: 10-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/10/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/9/2024: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

