MLB Home Run Picks Today: 5 Best Bets Including Kyle Schwarber & Ohtani for Sunday, 8/9/26

⚾ ⚾ MLB · SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 · HOME RUN PROPS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL All Odds FanDuel 5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Sunday, August 9 Ranked picks across the slate · All odds FanDuel Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook Five matchups on Sunday's board. We pulled the top home run price from each one, spreading the picks across different games rather than stacking a single lineup. ⭐ Pick #1 · Phillies DH Sun 1:36 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price Kyle Schwarber · Phillies DH +200 Comfortably the shortest price on the entire slate, at home against Toronto, well ahead of teammate Bryce Harper on this same board. Blue Jays @ Phillies · Sun 1:36 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #2 · Braves 1B Sun 1:36 PM ET Matt Olson · Braves 1B +250 The top-priced Brave on the road against the Yankees, edging out Ben Rice and Trent Grisham on the same market. Braves @ Yankees · Sun 1:36 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown ⭐ Pick #3 · Dodgers DH Sunday Shohei Ohtani · Dodgers DH +290 The top-priced Dodger against Arizona, comfortably ahead of Andy Pages on the same board. Diamondbacks vs Dodgers · Sunday · FanDuel odds shown Pick #4 · Pirates OF Sun 1:36 PM ET Esmerlyn Valdez · Pirates OF +310 The top-priced Pirate at home against the Mets, ahead of Brandon Lowe and Bryan Reynolds on this same board. Mets @ Pirates · Sun 1:36 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown Pick #5 · Brewers OF Sun 2:11 PM ET · Tied For Top Price Jackson Chourio · Brewers OF +420 Tied with Kody Clemens for the top price at home against Minnesota, ahead of Jake Bauers and Royce Lewis. Twins @ Brewers · Sun 2:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown 📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. The exact kickoff time for the Diamondbacks vs Dodgers matchup wasn't included in the data provided — confirm on FanDuel directly. ⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER. FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Sunday's Slate Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now Schwarber +200 · Olson +250 · Ohtani +290 · Valdez +310 · Chourio +420 Bet Now All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Kyle Schwarber +200 (Blue Jays @ Phillies, Sun 1:36 PM ET) · Matt Olson +250 (Braves @ Yankees, Sun 1:36 PM ET) · Shohei Ohtani +290 (Diamondbacks vs Dodgers) · Esmerlyn Valdez +310 (Mets @ Pirates, Sun 1:36 PM ET) · Jackson Chourio +420 (Twins @ Brewers, Sun 2:11 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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