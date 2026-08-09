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MLB Home Run Picks Today: 5 Best Bets Including Kyle Schwarber & Ohtani for Sunday, 8/9/26

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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MLB Home Run Picks Today: 5 Best Bets Including Kyle Schwarber & Ohtani for Sunday, 8/9/26
⚾ MLB · SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 · HOME RUN PROPS · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
All Odds FanDuel
5 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Sunday, August 9

Ranked picks across the slate · All odds FanDuel

Listed players must be in the starting lineup for bets to stand · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook

Five matchups on Sunday's board. We pulled the top home run price from each one, spreading the picks across different games rather than stacking a single lineup.

⭐ Pick #1 · Phillies DH Sun 1:36 PM ET · Board's Shortest Price
Kyle Schwarber · Phillies DH
+200

Comfortably the shortest price on the entire slate, at home against Toronto, well ahead of teammate Bryce Harper on this same board.

Blue Jays @ Phillies · Sun 1:36 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
⭐ Pick #2 · Braves 1B Sun 1:36 PM ET
Matt Olson · Braves 1B
+250

The top-priced Brave on the road against the Yankees, edging out Ben Rice and Trent Grisham on the same market.

Braves @ Yankees · Sun 1:36 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
⭐ Pick #3 · Dodgers DH Sunday
Shohei Ohtani · Dodgers DH
+290

The top-priced Dodger against Arizona, comfortably ahead of Andy Pages on the same board.

Diamondbacks vs Dodgers · Sunday · FanDuel odds shown
Pick #4 · Pirates OF Sun 1:36 PM ET
Esmerlyn Valdez · Pirates OF
+310

The top-priced Pirate at home against the Mets, ahead of Brandon Lowe and Bryan Reynolds on this same board.

Mets @ Pirates · Sun 1:36 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
Pick #5 · Brewers OF Sun 2:11 PM ET · Tied For Top Price
Jackson Chourio · Brewers OF
+420

Tied with Kody Clemens for the top price at home against Minnesota, ahead of Jake Bauers and Royce Lewis.

Twins @ Brewers · Sun 2:11 PM ET · FanDuel odds shown
📋 A Note On Lineup Confirmation

Per FanDuel's own market rules, each listed player must be in the starting lineup for these bets to stand. Confirm official lineups closer to first pitch, since they can change. The exact kickoff time for the Diamondbacks vs Dodgers matchup wasn't included in the data provided — confirm on FanDuel directly.

⚠️ Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · MLB Home Run Props · Sunday's Slate
Bet Home Run Props on FanDuel Now
Schwarber +200 · Olson +250 · Ohtani +290 · Valdez +310 · Chourio +420
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · To Hit a Home Run: Kyle Schwarber +200 (Blue Jays @ Phillies, Sun 1:36 PM ET) · Matt Olson +250 (Braves @ Yankees, Sun 1:36 PM ET) · Shohei Ohtani +290 (Diamondbacks vs Dodgers) · Esmerlyn Valdez +310 (Mets @ Pirates, Sun 1:36 PM ET) · Jackson Chourio +420 (Twins @ Brewers, Sun 2:11 PM ET) · Listed player must be included in the starting lineup for bets to stand · All times Eastern · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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