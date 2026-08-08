Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (58-59) vs. Chicago White Sox (59-56)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: FOX

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-126) | CHW: (+116)

CLE: (-126) | CHW: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152)

CLE: -1.5 (+126) | CHW: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 11-6, 3.56 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 8-5, 4.09 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Gavin Williams (11-6, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Anthony Kay (8-5, 4.09 ERA). When Williams starts, his team is 11-11-0 against the spread this season. Williams' team has won 58.8% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-7). The White Sox are 15-5-0 against the spread when Kay starts. The White Sox are 10-7 in Kay's 17 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (51.8%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-White Sox, Cleveland is the favorite at -126, and Chicago is +116 playing at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +126 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -152.

Guardians versus White Sox on Aug. 8 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 30, or 48.4%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 16-22 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 54 of their 111 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 54-57-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 40 of the 86 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.5%).

Chicago is 25-30 (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 112 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-49-1).

The White Sox have put together a 65-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has 104 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .439, both of which rank first among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .280 batting average and an on-base percentage of .356.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

DeLauter hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, six walks and four RBIs.

Jose Ramirez has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 walks. He's batting .234 and slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 115th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .176 with five walks.

Brayan Rocchio is batting .254 with a .375 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in OBP (.365) this season, fueled by 97 hits.

Kwan takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas leads the White Sox with 99 hits. He's batting .234 and slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 115th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .405 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is currently 39th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Sam Antonacci has racked up an on-base percentage of .365, a team-high for the White Sox.

Munetaka Murakami is batting .236 with 10 doubles, 25 home runs and 60 walks.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

8/7/2026: 8-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/4/2026: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/3/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/2/2026: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/24/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/23/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/22/2026: 6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/14/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/13/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/12/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!