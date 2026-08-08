Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Colorado Rockies is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (58-58) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-71)

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Rockies.TV

Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-164) | COL: (+150)

STL: (-164) | COL: (+150) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+122) | COL: +1.5 (-146)

STL: -1.5 (+122) | COL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 5-8, 4.97 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 3-10, 6.81 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Matthew Liberatore (5-8, 4.97 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (3-10, 6.81 ERA). Liberatore's team is 11-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Liberatore starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. The Rockies have gone 10-11-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies are 6-14 in Freeland's 20 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (61.3%)

Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Rockies moneyline has St. Louis as a -164 favorite, while Colorado is a +150 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Cardinals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are +122 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are -146.

Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Cardinals-Rockies on Aug. 8, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 19, or 55.9%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has been listed as a favorite of -164 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 43 of their 112 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 59-53-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 42-67 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.5% of those games).

Colorado has a 15-36 record (winning only 29.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 113 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-57-3).

The Rockies have a 60-53-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.1% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.477) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 22nd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Jordan Walker has 124 hits, which leads St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .284 with 45 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Walker brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .233 with two walks and four RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .354 this season while batting .240 with 53 walks and 68 runs scored.

Herrera has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .150 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

TJ Rumfield has accumulated a team-best OBP (.374) and slugging percentage (.463). He's batting .296.

He is ninth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Jake McCarthy is batting .298 with 24 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks eighth in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Hunter Goodman has racked up 100 hits, a team-best for the Rockies.

Kyle Karros is batting .269 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 46 walks.

Cardinals vs Rockies Head to Head

8/7/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/13/2025: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/11/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/23/2025: 6-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-0 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/22/2025: 8-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/21/2025: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/26/2024: 10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 COL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/25/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/24/2024: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/9/2024: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!