Tigers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Detroit Tigers take on the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Tigers vs Giants Game Info

Detroit Tigers (56-59) vs. San Francisco Giants (48-67)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and DSN

Tigers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-132) | SF: (+122)

DET: (-132) | SF: (+122) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+122) | SF: +1.5 (-146)

DET: -1.5 (+122) | SF: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keider Montero (Tigers) - 8-6, 3.17 ERA vs JT Brubaker (Giants) - 0-0, 3.17 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Keider Montero (8-6) to the mound, while JT Brubaker will take the ball for the Giants. Montero's team is 12-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Montero's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-4. Last season Brubaker pitched in one game with a spread, which his team covered. Brubaker's team was the underdog on the moneyline only once in a game he pitched a season ago, and won.

Tigers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (52.1%)

Tigers vs Giants Moneyline

The Tigers vs Giants moneyline has Detroit as a -132 favorite, while San Francisco is a +122 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Giants Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Tigers are +122 to cover, and the Giants are -146.

Tigers vs Giants Over/Under

Tigers versus Giants, on Aug. 7, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

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Tigers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 34 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Detroit has won 17 of 35 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 50 of their 113 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have posted a record of 59-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 71 total times this season. They've gone 25-46 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, San Francisco has gone 11-14 (44%).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times this season for a 53-51-8 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 51-61-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit OPS (.822) this season. He has a .284 batting average, an on-base percentage of .391, and a slugging percentage of .431.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 70th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 112 hits. He is batting .278 this season and has 50 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 35th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging among qualified batters.

Dingler heads into this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .327 with four home runs, two walks and 12 RBIs.

Riley Greene has collected 113 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Spencer Torkelson has 20 home runs, 58 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has accumulated a team-high OBP (.338) and slugging percentage (.449). He's batting .303.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks sixth in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Lee enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs.

Rafael Devers is batting .248 with 27 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is currently 87th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Willy Adames is hitting .221 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 33 walks.

Bryce Eldridge has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .255.

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