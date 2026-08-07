Nationals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nationals vs Reds Game Info

Washington Nationals (56-61) vs. Cincinnati Reds (56-58)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Reds.TV

Nationals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-118) | CIN: (+110)

WSH: (-118) | CIN: (+110) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-205) | CIN: -1.5 (+168)

WSH: +1.5 (-205) | CIN: -1.5 (+168) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Nationals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 8-5, 3.52 ERA vs Chase Petty (Reds) - 1-2, 4.50 ERA

The Nationals will give the nod to Cade Cavalli (8-5, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Chase Petty (1-2, 4.50 ERA). When Cavalli starts, his team is 12-11-0 against the spread this season. Cavalli's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Petty has started only one game with a set spread, which the Reds covered. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for one Petty start this season -- they won.

Nationals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (68.7%)

Nationals vs Reds Moneyline

The Nationals vs Reds moneyline has Washington as a -118 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +110 underdog on the road.

Nationals vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Reds are +168 to cover, while the Nationals are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Reds Over/Under

Nationals versus Reds on Aug. 7 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with 12 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Washington has won 11 of 17 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Nationals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 61 of 114 chances this season.

In 114 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 64-50-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won 48% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (36-39).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Cincinnati has a 19-26 record (winning 42.2% of its games).

The Reds have played in 112 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-51-2).

The Reds are 60-52-0 ATS this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has 122 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .551, both of which are tops among Washington hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average and an on-base percentage of .362.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 18th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Daylen Lile has 22 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 99th, his on-base percentage 131st, and his slugging percentage 89th.

Jacob Young has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.310/.397.

Young has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .385 with a double, a triple, four walks and an RBI.

Nasim Nunez is batting .233 with a .317 OBP and 33 RBI for Washington this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a .484 slugging percentage, which leads the Reds. He's batting .257 with an on-base percentage of .336.

He is 72nd in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Stewart hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz's 104 hits and .356 on-base percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .501.

His batting average is 38th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 17th in slugging.

JJ Bleday is batting .230 with 11 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 52 walks.

Tyler Stephenson has 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks while batting .252.

Nationals vs Reds Head to Head

5/14/2026: 15-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

15-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/13/2026: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/12/2026: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2025: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/22/2025: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/21/2025: 10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-8 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/4/2025: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/3/2025: 11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-6 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/21/2024: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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