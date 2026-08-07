Padres vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Astros Game Info

San Diego Padres (60-56) vs. Houston Astros (59-57)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and SCHN

Padres vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-110) | HOU: (+102)

SD: (-110) | HOU: (+102) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-196) | HOU: -1.5 (+162)

SD: +1.5 (-196) | HOU: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Padres) - 10-6, 3.08 ERA vs Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 0-1, 7.36 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Robbie Ray (10-6) against the Astros and Ronel Blanco (0-1). Ray and his team are 11-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ray's team has a record of 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Astros have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Blanco's three starts with a set spread. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for two Blanco starts this season -- they split the games.

Padres vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (55.6%)

Padres vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -110 favorite at home.

Padres vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Astros are +162 to cover, while the Padres are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Astros contest on Aug. 7 has been set at 8.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Astros Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (54.2%) in those contests.

This season San Diego has come away with a win 26 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 116 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 64-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have won 52.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (34-31).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Houston has gone 26-22 (54.2%).

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 116 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-49-4).

The Astros have put together a 58-58-0 record ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego OPS (.753) this season. He has a .280 batting average, an on-base percentage of .350, and a slugging percentage of .403.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.

Tatis hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 88 hits. He is batting .210 this season and has 43 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He ranks 142nd in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jackson Merrill has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.292/.396.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 86 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .327.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up an on-base percentage of .442, a slugging percentage of .640, and has 136 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .329).

He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Alvarez heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .371 with four doubles, a home run, 13 walks and eight RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is batting .249 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average ranks 85th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 87th in slugging.

Christian Walker is batting .240 with 24 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 38 walks.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .311 with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 20 walks.

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