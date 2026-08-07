Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-55)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-172) | ARI: (+158)

LAD: (-172) | ARI: (+158) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-114) | ARI: +1.5 (-105)

LAD: -1.5 (-114) | ARI: +1.5 (-105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 5-5, 4.64 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 8-9, 5.04 ERA

The probable pitchers are Roki Sasaki (5-5) for the Dodgers and Merrill Kelly (8-9) for the Diamondbacks. Sasaki's team is 7-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sasaki's team is 11-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Kelly starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 11-9-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have a 4-8 record in Kelly's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (61.6%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Diamondbacks moneyline has Los Angeles as a -172 favorite, while Arizona is a +158 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are -114 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -105.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Dodgers-Diamondbacks game on Aug. 7 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 110 games this year and have walked away with the win 67 times (60.9%) in those games.

This year Los Angeles has won 40 of 67 games when listed as at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 114 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 114 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 49-65-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 28-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Arizona has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times this season for a 49-62-4 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have gone 61-54-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.399) and total hits (120) this season. He's batting .297 batting average while slugging .554.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with four doubles, four home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 54 runs. He's batting .310 this season and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .385.

Among qualified hitters, he is fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Freeman enters this game looking to extend his 15-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Andy Pages has 118 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.332/.451.

Kyle Tucker is batting .243 with a .339 OBP and 52 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll is leading the Diamondbacks with 103 hits. He's batting .245 and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 61st and he is 35th in slugging.

Ketel Marte is slugging .439 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has 14 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 70 walks while hitting .242.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .274 with 17 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/12/2026: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/11/2026: 9-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

9-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 7/10/2026: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/4/2026: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2026: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/2/2026: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/1/2026: 4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 3/28/2026: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/27/2026: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/26/2026: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

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