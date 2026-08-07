Rangers vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Texas Rangers will take on the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Rangers vs Orioles Game Info

Texas Rangers (57-58) vs. Baltimore Orioles (56-59)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: Apple TV+

Rangers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-138) | BAL: (+128)

TEX: (-138) | BAL: (+128) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | BAL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Rangers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 10-9, 4.31 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 4-10, 3.86 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (10-9, 4.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Shane Baz (4-10, 3.86 ERA). When Eovaldi starts, his team is 9-12-0 against the spread this season. When Eovaldi starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-5. The Orioles have gone 9-12-0 against the spread when Baz starts. The Orioles are 2-10 in Baz's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.6%)

Rangers vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Orioles, Texas is the favorite at -138, and Baltimore is +128 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Orioles Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Rangers are +146 to cover, and the Orioles are -178.

Rangers vs Orioles Over/Under

The Rangers-Orioles contest on Aug. 7 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 27 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 8-10 when favored by -138 or more this year.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 61 of their 114 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 114 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 53-61-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-30).

Baltimore has gone 4-8 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (33.3%).

The Orioles have played in 114 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-51-4).

The Orioles have gone 59-55-0 ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Ezequiel Duran has 101 hits, which is tops among Texas hitters this season, while batting .276 with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo leads Texas in slugging percentage (.445) thanks to 43 extra-base hits. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is 42nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Nimmo enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Joc Pederson has 76 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.340/.500.

Jake Burger is batting .238 with a .297 OBP and 66 RBI for Texas this season.

Burger heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double and a walk.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has accumulated a team-best OBP (.343) and slugging percentage (.458), and leads the Orioles in hits (107, while batting .249).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 85th, his on-base percentage is 55th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .218 with 19 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 44 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 130th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Leody Taveras is hitting .220 with 10 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 35 walks.

Coby Mayo is batting .205 with 10 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Rangers vs Orioles Head to Head

4/1/2026: 8-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2026: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/30/2026: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2025: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/1/2025: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/30/2025: 10-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2025: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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