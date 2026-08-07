Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (57-58) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-70)

Date: Friday, August 7, 2026

Friday, August 7, 2026 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Rockies.TV

Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-152) | COL: (+128)

STL: (-152) | COL: (+128) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | COL: +1.5 (-178)

STL: -1.5 (+146) | COL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 7-4, 3.44 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 4-5, 5.75 ERA

The Cardinals will call on Kyle Leahy (7-4) against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (4-5). Leahy and his team are 9-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Leahy's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). When Feltner starts, the Rockies are 8-8-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Feltner's starts this season, and they went 6-9 in those matchups.

Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (66.6%)

Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -152 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Rockies Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Cardinals are +146 to cover, and the Rockies are -178.

Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Cardinals-Rockies on Aug. 7, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cardinals have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (54.5%) in those contests.

St. Louis has a record of 3-1 when favored by -152 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 111 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 59-52-0 against the spread.

The Rockies are 42-66 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Colorado has a record of 26-51 (33.8%).

The Rockies have played in 112 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-56-3).

The Rockies are 59-53-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .480, fueled by 47 extra-base hits. He has a .287 batting average and an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Jordan Walker has 123 hits, which is best among St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .285 with 45 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualified, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Walker has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with a double, two walks and four RBIs.

JJ Wetherholt has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.351/.388.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .355 this season while batting .239 with 53 walks and 67 runs scored.

Herrera enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

TJ Rumfield has a .370 on-base percentage and a .460 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .291.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he is 14th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Jake McCarthy is hitting .293 with 23 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Hunter Goodman has accumulated 100 hits, a team-best for the Rockies.

Kyle Karros is batting .271 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 46 walks.

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