Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 7
Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.
The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Friday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs Rockies Game Info
- St. Louis Cardinals (57-58) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-70)
- Date: Friday, August 7, 2026
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Rockies.TV
Cardinals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: STL: (-152) | COL: (+128)
- Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | COL: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Cardinals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kyle Leahy (Cardinals) - 7-4, 3.44 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 4-5, 5.75 ERA
The Cardinals will call on Kyle Leahy (7-4) against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (4-5). Leahy and his team are 9-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Leahy's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-4). When Feltner starts, the Rockies are 8-8-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Feltner's starts this season, and they went 6-9 in those matchups.
Cardinals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cardinals win (66.6%)
Cardinals vs Rockies Moneyline
- Colorado is a +128 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -152 favorite at home.
Cardinals vs Rockies Spread
- The Cardinals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Cardinals are +146 to cover, and the Rockies are -178.
Cardinals vs Rockies Over/Under
- An over/under of 9 has been set for Cardinals-Rockies on Aug. 7, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!
Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Cardinals have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (54.5%) in those contests.
- St. Louis has a record of 3-1 when favored by -152 or more this year.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 111 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 111 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 59-52-0 against the spread.
- The Rockies are 42-66 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.9% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Colorado has a record of 26-51 (33.8%).
- The Rockies have played in 112 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-56-3).
- The Rockies are 59-53-0 ATS this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Alec Burleson leads St. Louis with a slugging percentage of .480, fueled by 47 extra-base hits. He has a .287 batting average and an on-base percentage of .351.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 29th in slugging.
- Jordan Walker has 123 hits, which is best among St. Louis batters this season. He's batting .285 with 45 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.
- Walker has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with a double, two walks and four RBIs.
- JJ Wetherholt has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .248/.351/.388.
- Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .355 this season while batting .239 with 53 walks and 67 runs scored.
- Herrera enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Rockies Player Leaders
- TJ Rumfield has a .370 on-base percentage and a .460 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .291.
- Including all the qualified players in MLB, he is 14th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.
- Jake McCarthy is hitting .293 with 23 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Hunter Goodman has accumulated 100 hits, a team-best for the Rockies.
- Kyle Karros is batting .271 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 46 walks.
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