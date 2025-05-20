Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tigers vs Cardinals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (31-17) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-21)

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSDET

Tigers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-180) | STL: (+152)

DET: (-180) | STL: (+152) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-110) | STL: +1.5 (-110)

DET: -1.5 (-110) | STL: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 4-2, 2.67 ERA vs Erick Fedde (Cardinals) - 3-3, 3.44 ERA

The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (4-2) versus the Cardinals and Erick Fedde (3-3). Skubal's team is 5-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skubal's team has a record of 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals are 5-4-0 against the spread when Fedde starts. The Cardinals are 2-4 in Fedde's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (56.5%)

Tigers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Tigers vs Cardinals moneyline has Detroit as a -180 favorite, while St. Louis is a +152 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Cardinals Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cardinals. The Tigers are -110 to cover, and the Cardinals are -110.

Tigers vs Cardinals Over/Under

The Tigers-Cardinals game on May 20 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Tigers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 20, or 74.1%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 6-2 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 24 of their 47 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 26-21-0 in 47 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 32 total times this season. They've gone 18-14 in those games.

St. Louis has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer in five chances.

The Cardinals have played in 48 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-21-2).

The Cardinals have covered 56.2% of their games this season, going 27-21-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 41 hits, which is best among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .246 with 24 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .533.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 96th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has 38 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368. He's batting .284 and slugging .440.

His batting average ranks 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .836, fueled by an OBP of .328 and a team-best slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Greene brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .284 with a .312 OBP and 21 RBI for Detroit this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks while batting .258. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 74th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Brendan Donovan's 61 hits, .392 OBP and .475 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .337.

He is sixth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .241 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Willson Contreras is batting .249 with nine doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.

Tigers vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/19/2025: 11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/1/2024: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/30/2024: 11-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/7/2023: 12-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

12-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/6/2023: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/5/2023: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

