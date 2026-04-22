Tigers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tigers vs Brewers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (12-12) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Brewers.TV

Tigers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-132) | MIL: (+112)

DET: (-132) | MIL: (+112) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+164) | MIL: +1.5 (-200)

DET: -1.5 (+164) | MIL: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Tigers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize (Tigers) - 1-1, 2.78 ERA vs Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 1-0, 0.95 ERA

The Tigers will look to Casey Mize (1-1) versus the Brewers and Chad Patrick (1-0). Mize's team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Mize's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Brewers covered in all of Patrick's three starts that had a set spread. The Brewers were named the moneyline underdog for one Patrick start this season -- they won.

Tigers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (50.3%)

Tigers vs Brewers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tigers vs. Brewers reveal Detroit as the favorite (-132) and Milwaukee as the underdog (+112) on the road.

Tigers vs Brewers Spread

The Tigers are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Tigers are +164 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -200.

Tigers vs Brewers Over/Under

The Tigers-Brewers game on April 22 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -124 and the under at +102.

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Tigers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (60%) in those contests.

This year Detroit has won six of 11 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 24 opportunities.

The Tigers are 12-12-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have won four of the eight games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Brewers have played in 22 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-9-0).

The Brewers have covered 63.6% of their games this season, going 14-8-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .410, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .494. He's batting .322 on the season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 35th in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, seven walks and three RBIs.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 19 hits. He is batting .264 this season and has nine extra-base hits. He's also slugging .528 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 65th, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 23rd.

Riley Greene has 22 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.378/.386.

Greene brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with a double, five walks and two RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has been key for Detroit with 21 hits, an OBP of .371 plus a slugging percentage of .302.

Torres has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with four walks and two RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has a team-best slugging percentage (.560) and paces the Brewers in hits (23). He's batting .307 and with an on-base percentage of .430.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 14th in slugging.

Turang brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

William Contreras paces his team with a .449 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .295 with an on-base percentage of .382.

He is currently 24th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jake Bauers is batting .236 with two doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Gary Sanchez has a double, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while batting .234.

Tigers vs Brewers Head to Head

4/21/2026: 12-4 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

12-4 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/16/2025: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/15/2025: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/14/2025: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2024: 10-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/8/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/7/2024: 10-0 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-0 MIL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2023: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/25/2023: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/24/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

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