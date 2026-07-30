Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the New York Mets playing the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Marlins Game Info

New York Mets (46-63) vs. Miami Marlins (55-54)

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Marlins.TV

Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

NYM: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+176) | MIA: +1.5 (-215)

NYM: -1.5 (+176) | MIA: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 7-7, 3.32 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 5-8, 3.56 ERA

The Mets will look to Nolan McLean (7-7) versus the Marlins and Eury Perez (5-8). McLean and his team are 9-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. McLean's team has been victorious in 43.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-9. When Perez starts, the Marlins are 8-10-0 against the spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Pérez's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those matchups.

Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (55.1%)

Mets vs Marlins Moneyline

The Mets vs Marlins moneyline has New York as a -130 favorite, while Miami is a +110 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Marlins Spread

The Mets are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +176 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -215.

Mets vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mets-Marlins contest on July 30, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 31, or 52.5%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 20-22 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 106 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mets are 50-56-0 against the spread in their 106 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 57 total times this season. They've gone 22-35 in those games.

Miami has a record of 14-20 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (41.2%).

The Marlins have played in 108 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-51-2).

The Marlins have a 55-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.9% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .668, fueled by an OBP of .302 and a team-best slugging percentage of .366 this season. He has a .256 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 70th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 127th in slugging.

Carson Benge has 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .262 and slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Benge has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Marcus Semien is batting .211 with a .353 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.

A.J. Ewing has seven home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.

Ewing has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has totaled 138 hits with a .490 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Marlins. He's batting .329 and with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Liam Hicks is batting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has racked up a team-high .373 on-base percentage.

Javier Sanoja is hitting .265 with 21 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 walks.

Mets vs Marlins Head to Head

5/31/2026: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/30/2026: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/29/2026: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/23/2026: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/22/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/31/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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