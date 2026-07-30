Mets vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30
Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.
MLB action on Thursday includes the New York Mets playing the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mets vs Marlins Game Info
- New York Mets (46-63) vs. Miami Marlins (55-54)
- Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York
- Coverage: SNY and Marlins.TV
Mets vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYM: (-130) | MIA: (+110)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+176) | MIA: +1.5 (-215)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Mets vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 7-7, 3.32 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 5-8, 3.56 ERA
The Mets will look to Nolan McLean (7-7) versus the Marlins and Eury Perez (5-8). McLean and his team are 9-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. McLean's team has been victorious in 43.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-9. When Perez starts, the Marlins are 8-10-0 against the spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Pérez's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those matchups.
Mets vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mets win (55.1%)
Mets vs Marlins Moneyline
- The Mets vs Marlins moneyline has New York as a -130 favorite, while Miami is a +110 underdog on the road.
Mets vs Marlins Spread
- The Mets are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +176 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -215.
Mets vs Marlins Over/Under
- A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mets-Marlins contest on July 30, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
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Mets vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Mets have been victorious in 31, or 52.5%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- New York has a record of 20-22 when favored by -130 or more this year.
- The Mets and their opponents have hit the over in 46 of their 106 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Mets are 50-56-0 against the spread in their 106 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 57 total times this season. They've gone 22-35 in those games.
- Miami has a record of 14-20 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (41.2%).
- The Marlins have played in 108 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-51-2).
- The Marlins have a 55-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.9% of the time).
Mets Player Leaders
- Bo Bichette has an OPS of .668, fueled by an OBP of .302 and a team-best slugging percentage of .366 this season. He has a .256 batting average.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 70th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 127th in slugging.
- Carson Benge has 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .262 and slugging .392 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.
- Benge has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
- Marcus Semien is batting .211 with a .353 slugging percentage and 35 RBI this year.
- A.J. Ewing has seven home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.
- Ewing has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, three walks and two RBIs.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez has totaled 138 hits with a .490 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Marlins. He's batting .329 and with an on-base percentage of .363.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage is 28th, and he is 26th in slugging.
- Liam Hicks is batting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .358.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 66th in slugging.
- Xavier Edwards has racked up a team-high .373 on-base percentage.
- Javier Sanoja is hitting .265 with 21 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 16 walks.
Mets vs Marlins Head to Head
- 5/31/2026: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 5/30/2026: 6-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/29/2026: 9-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/24/2026: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/23/2026: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/22/2026: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/28/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/27/2025: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/26/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/31/2025: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
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