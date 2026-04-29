Tigers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Atlanta Braves.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Tigers vs Braves Game Info

Detroit Tigers (15-15) vs. Atlanta Braves (21-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and DSN

Tigers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-144) | ATL: (+122)

DET: (-144) | ATL: (+122) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+118) | ATL: +1.5 (-142)

DET: -1.5 (+118) | ATL: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 3-2, 2.72 ERA vs JR Ritchie (Braves) - 1-0, 2.57 ERA

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (3-2) for the Tigers and JR Ritchie (1-0) for the Braves. When Skubal starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Skubal's team is 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Ritchie has started only one game with a set spread, which the Braves covered. The Braves have not been a moneyline underdog when Ritchie starts this season.

Tigers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (61.2%)

Tigers vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -144 favorite on the road.

Tigers vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at +1.5 on the runline against the Tigers. The Braves are -142 to cover the spread, and the Tigers are +118.

Tigers vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for the Tigers versus Braves contest on April 29 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 11 wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has come away with a win six times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 15 of 30 chances this season.

The Tigers are 14-16-0 against the spread in their 30 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves are 1-2 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Atlanta has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +122 or longer.

The Braves have had an over/under set by bookmakers 30 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-14-3).

The Braves have a 20-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with 36 hits and an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .518. He's batting .327.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Riley Greene is batting .292 with eight doubles, three home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Among qualifying batters, he is 29th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .483 this season.

Gleyber Torres is batting .243 with a .383 OBP and nine RBI for Detroit this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has a team-high OBP (.378), and leads the Braves in hits (35). He's batting .299 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 24th and he is fourth in slugging.

Olson brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Drake Baldwin leads his team with a .504 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .301 with an on-base percentage of .377.

He is currently 21st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ozzie Albies has a slugging percentage of .513, a team-high for the Braves.

Michael Harris II has four doubles, six home runs and six walks while batting .320.

Tigers vs Braves Head to Head

4/28/2026: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/21/2025: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2025: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/19/2025: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-1 ATL (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/19/2024: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/18/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/17/2024: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/14/2023: 10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/12/2023: 6-5 DET (Favorite: N/A, Spread: N/A, Total: N/A, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

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