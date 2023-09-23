Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 23

Odds updated as of 3:32 PM

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Oakland Athletics in MLB action on Saturday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (72-82) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-107)

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-130) | OAK: (+110)

DET: (-130) | OAK: (+110) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

DET: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Miguel Diaz (Tigers) - 0-0, 1.04 ERA vs Joe Boyle (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Miguel Diaz for the Tigers and Boyle for the Athletics. Diaz has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Diaz's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Boyle has started just one game with a set spread, which the Athletics failed to cover. The Athletics were the moneyline underdog for one Boyle start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (50.7%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Oakland is a +110 underdog despite being at home.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are +122 to cover, and the Athletics are -146.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Tigers-Athletics contest on September 23, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 19, or 59.4%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Detroit has been victorious 11 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 153 opportunities.

The Tigers have posted a record of 79-74-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have gone 46-104 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30.7% of those games).

Oakland is 41-98 (winning only 29.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Athletics have played in 153 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-65-8).

The Athletics have collected a 73-80-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.7% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 133 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .443. He's batting .232 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 119th in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .289 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Matt Vierling leads Detroit with an OBP of .327 this season while batting .262 with 39 walks and 56 runs scored.

Zach McKinstry is batting .226 with a .300 OBP and 32 RBI for Detroit this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has totaled 105 hits with a .325 on-base percentage, leading the Athletics in both statistics. He's batting .241 and slugging .487.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 111th, his on-base percentage is 77th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Rooker brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with four home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Esteury Ruiz is slugging .338 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .251 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Tony Kemp is hitting .209 with 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks.

Ryan Noda is batting .234 with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 73 walks.

Tigers vs. Athletics Head to Head

9/22/2023: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/21/2023: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/6/2023: 9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/5/2023: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/4/2023: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/21/2022: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/21/2022: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/12/2022: 5-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/11/2022: 9-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/10/2022: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!