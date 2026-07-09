Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Detroit Tigers playing the Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (42-50) vs. Athletics (41-51)

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and NBCS-CA

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-138) | OAK: (+118)

DET: (-138) | OAK: (+118) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170)

DET: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 4-6, 4.29 ERA vs Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 2-4, 6.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Framber Valdez (4-6) to the mound, while Jack Perkins (2-4) will get the nod for the Athletics. Valdez's team is 7-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team has a record of 2-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 1-5-0 ATS record in Perkins' six starts with a set spread. The Athletics were the underdog on the moneyline for one Perkins start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (55.2%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Tigers vs Athletics moneyline has the Tigers as a -138 favorite, while the Athletics are a +118 underdog on the road.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are +140 to cover, while the Athletics are -170 to cover.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Athletics on July 9 is 9. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

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Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (53.3%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won eight of 16 games when listed as at least -138 or better on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 90 games with a total this season.

The Tigers are 48-42-0 against the spread in their 90 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have a 25-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 11-15 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (42.3%).

The Athletics have played in 92 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-46-1).

The Athletics have covered 46.7% of their games this season, going 43-49-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit in OBP (.399) this season, fueled by 96 hits. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .422.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 81st in slugging.

McGonigle will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with five walks and an RBI.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (84) this season while batting .264 with 40 extra-base hits. He's slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 59th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging in MLB.

Riley Greene has an OPS of .850, fueled by an OBP of .380 and a team-best slugging percentage of .470 this season.

Spencer Torkelson has 15 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .215 this season.

Torkelson brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz has a team-high OBP (.409) and slugging percentage (.503), and leads the Athletics in hits (89, while batting .270).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 48th, his on-base percentage is third, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Shea Langeliers is batting .261 with 16 doubles, 20 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average is 65th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .243 with 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 44 walks.

Zack Gelof is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

Tigers vs Athletics Head to Head

7/8/2026: 6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/7/2026: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/27/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/26/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2025: 8-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-3 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/26/2025: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/8/2024: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/7/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/6/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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