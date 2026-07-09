Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Texas Rangers are among the MLB squads playing on Thursday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (46-46) vs. Los Angeles Angels (37-56)

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and ABTV

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | LAA: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | LAA: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+158) | LAA: +1.5 (-192)

TEX: -1.5 (+158) | LAA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 9-7, 4.02 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-6, 4.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (9-7) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (3-6) will get the nod for the Angels. When Eovaldi starts, his team is 8-9-0 against the spread this season. Eovaldi's team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have an 8-10-0 ATS record in Detmers' 18 starts with a set spread. The Angels have a 5-8 record in Detmers' 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.8%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +120 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Angels are -192 to cover, and the Rangers are +158.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Rangers-Angels on July 9, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 22, or 51.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 4-9 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 44 of their 91 opportunities.

In 91 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 45-46-0 against the spread.

The Angels have compiled a 27-44 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 13-28 record (winning just 31.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Angels have played in 92 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-46-2).

The Angels have collected a 48-44-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has 96 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .449. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season. He has a .297 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Jung will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Jake Burger is batting .244 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging in the majors.

Brandon Nimmo has 84 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.326/.406.

Ezequiel Duran has seven home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated an on-base percentage of .394 and has 63 hits, both team-high numbers for the Angels. He's batting .234 and slugging .480.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 118th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Trout brings a nine-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .282 with two doubles, four home runs, seven walks and seven RBIs.

Zach Neto is batting .234 with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Jo Adell has a .407 slugging percentage, which leads the Angels.

Nolan Schanuel has 14 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while hitting .258.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

7/8/2026: 13-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-1 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/7/2026: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/23/2026: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2026: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/27/2025: 20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/30/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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