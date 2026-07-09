Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (58-34) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (48-43)

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-130) | STL: (+110)

MIL: (-130) | STL: (+110) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+130) | STL: +1.5 (-156)

MIL: -1.5 (+130) | STL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson (Brewers) - 2-1, 2.74 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 10-5, 3.60 ERA

The Brewers will look to Logan Henderson (2-1) against the Cardinals and Andre Pallante (10-5). Henderson's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Henderson's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals are 11-6-0 ATS in Pallante's 17 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals are 8-2 in Pallante's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (53.6%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Brewers vs Cardinals moneyline has Milwaukee as a -130 favorite, while St. Louis is a +110 underdog at home.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Milwaukee is +130 to cover the runline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

Brewers versus Cardinals on July 9 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have come away with 43 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 31 times in 51 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 39 of their 92 opportunities.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 50-42-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 31 of the 63 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (49.2%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, St. Louis has gone 18-22 (45%).

The Cardinals have played in 89 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-46-5).

The Cardinals have put together a 52-37-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.4% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 51 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .360 and a slugging percentage of .455.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 55th in slugging.

William Contreras has hit nine homers this season while driving in 51 runs. He's batting .284 this season and slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .349.

His batting average is 30th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 97th.

Jake Bauers has 75 hits and is batting .265 this season.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 69 hits, an OBP of .337 plus a slugging percentage of .502.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.534) and leads the Cardinals in hits (101). He's batting .294 and with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 18th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Walker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, two home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Alec Burleson is batting .277 with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying players, he is 37th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Ivan Herrera a has .386 on-base percentage to lead the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 38 walks while batting .263.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/8/2026: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/7/2026: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/7/2026: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/6/2026: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/27/2026: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/26/2026: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/25/2026: 5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/6/2026: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/4/2026: 6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/21/2025: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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