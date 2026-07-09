Mariners vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Mariners vs Marlins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (47-46) vs. Miami Marlins (51-42)

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | MIA: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | MIA: (+120) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+120) | MIA: +1.5 (-144)

SEA: -1.5 (+120) | MIA: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mariners vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-2, 1.71 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 3-5, 4.80 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (4-2) versus the Marlins and Janson Junk (3-5). Miller and his team are 1-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. Miller's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins are 5-6-0 against the spread when Junk starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Junk's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Mariners vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (52.3%)

Mariners vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -142 favorite on the road.

Mariners vs Marlins Spread

The Mariners are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +120 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -144.

Mariners vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Mariners-Marlins on July 9, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 43 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won 24 of 38 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 43 of 92 chances this season.

The Mariners are 34-58-0 against the spread in their 92 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 39.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (19-29).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Miami has a 7-14 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 92 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-41-2).

The Marlins have covered 54.3% of their games this season, going 50-42-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has 89 hits and an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .447. All three of those stats are best among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 27th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .251 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 86th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Naylor has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a walk and two RBIs.

Cole Young is batting .254 with a .389 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Dominic Canzone has 14 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.518) while leading the Marlins in hits (126). He's batting .345 and with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 22nd and he is 15th in slugging.

Lopez takes an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .413 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Xavier Edwards has a .386 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .303 while slugging .430.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Liam Hicks is batting .291 with eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 walks.

Javier Sanoja has 17 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .278.

Mariners vs Marlins Head to Head

7/8/2026: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/7/2026: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/27/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2025: 14-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

14-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/25/2025: 8-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

8-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 6/23/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/22/2024: 9-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/21/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/14/2023: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/13/2023: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!